Stella, a 19-year-old jaguar at the Milwaukee County Zoo, dies with age-related issues

The Milwaukee County Zoo's 19-year-old female jaguar, Stella, died on Feb. 5. According to the zoo , she was humanely euthanized due to "chronic, age-related health conditions that worsened and were not responsive to supportive care."

Stella started exhibiting gastrointestinal distress several days ago, which escalated when she vomited blood. At that point, she underwent an emergency procedure, and veterinarians found she had ulcers in her small intestine that had led to blood loss and anemia.

One of Stella's zookeepers, Sheri Guay, said that although the gastrointestinal issues started recently, zoo staff had been monitoring the jaguar more closely since June when she "looked like maybe she had hurt her back." They added stairs to her enclosure; Guay said they were "kind of preparing Stella for being an older cat."

"But Stella is Stella," Guay said, laughing, "so, even though we got the stairs set up for her, she looked at them at first and literally jumped over them, like to prove a point."

Guay said Stella eventually got used to using the stairs and was showing improvement from the medication she was taking, but she never really got back to 100%.

After discovering the ulcers and anemia — and, because Stella's condition didn't improve with the measures they were comfortable taking for the cat — concern for Stella's quality of life led the zoo's care team and veterinarians to make the decision to euthanize the jaguar. An autopsy will be performed on Stella, with results expected over the next few months.

Zookeepers considered Stella, who arrived in Milwaukee from the Fort Worth Zoo in 2005, to be the matriarch of Big Cat Country. A male jaguar, Pat, arrived in 2007 and bred with Stella. Two male jaguars were born to Stella and Pat in 2012, and one male jaguar, Francisco, was born to the pair in 2014, and remains at the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The zoo plans to acquire another female jaguar sometime over the next several months, who will be a breeding companion for Francisco.

One of Stella's zookeepers said Stella was the kind of animal "that slowly grew roots in your heart that you didn't know were there until it hits you one day. Stella will be missed beyond words."

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Stella, a 19-year-old jaguar at the Milwaukee County Zoo, dies with age-related issues