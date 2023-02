Chapel Hill police announced an arrest Thursday in a deadly shooting that took place in January.

Asim Salah McKenzie, 23, of Chapel Hill, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Marcus Anthony Smith, 24, of Durham.

Officers found Smith dead on Jan. 12 in the 600 block of North Heritage Circle near Homestead Road.

McKenzie is being held at Orange County Jail on no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.