Open in App
Mississippi State
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

Bill that could have unseated mayors fails in Mississippi

By The Associated Press,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mZn2K_0ki4Fa7j00

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed special elections for the removal of municipal officials from office in Mississippi was defeated in the state House Thursday.

The bill was defeated in a bipartisan 60-53 vote after Democratic legislators said the bill was targeted at Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, a Democrat who leads the 80% Black city. Legislators opposing the bill also said it would wreak havoc in small towns where the threshold to unseat municipal officials wouldn’t require many people.

Senate passes bill that would allow armed teachers in schools

“I think we all know that this bill is about Jackson, but we can pull off the vision we use by just looking at Jackson,” said Democratic Rep. Bryant Clark of Pickens. “This bill is bigger than Jackson. It’s going to affect all of your communities, and it’s going to create turmoil in communities.”

Rep. Shanda Yates, an independent from Jackson who sponsored the bill, said in an earlier House debate that some of her constituents had asked whether there is a process for removing a city leader from office. Mississippi law currently allows recall elections for county officials but not city officials.

Under Yates’ proposal, a special election for the removal of a mayor would be held if at least 30% of a city’s registered voters sign a petition saying the mayor has failed to fulfill obligations of the job. The governor would then appoint three municipal judges from other cities to determine whether “there is a substantial basis for a removal election.” If the judges find there is, a special election would be held.

Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus discusses passage of bills on Jackson water, courts

For the removal to have been successful, at least half of the qualified voters in the city must take part in the election — and a majority of those casting ballots would have to vote to remove the mayor.

Yates introduced her proposal as several others bills impacting Jackson’s affairs advanced in the Republican-controlled Legislature. One would transfer the ownership of the city’s troubled water system to a regional board.

Another bill would create a new court district in part of the capital city of Jackson with judges who would be appointed rather than elected. Yates was the only Jackson lawmaker to vote in favor of that bill.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State
Gov. Reeves says Jackson is ‘murder capital of the world’
Jackson, MS1 day ago
‘Yellowstone’ star makes guest appearance at Dixie National Rodeo
Jackson, MS9 hours ago
SpaceX ditches plan to launch rockets from Mississippi Gulf Coast
Pascagoula, MS8 hours ago
Most Popular
House Democratic leader tours border, urges GOP not to politicize immigration
Laredo, TX4 hours ago
MSU student who experienced Newtown tragedy: ‘2nd mass shooting that I have lived through’
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Woman survives broken neck after 200-foot fall in California mountains
Thornton, CO12 hours ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy