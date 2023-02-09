Open in App
Idaho Falls, ID
See more from this location?
KIFI Local News 8

2 men arrested for intent to deliver fentanyl pills

By News Team,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N8qeC_0ki4ENsb00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two men have been arrested for possession of the controlled substance fentanyl, in the form of counterfeit pills known as “dirty thirties.”

A large amount of the pills, and cash related to the sale of illegal narcotics were seized as a result of these arrests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05C3TO_0ki4ENsb00

On Tuesday, Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the area of the 1500 block of Curtis Avunue to make contact with a wanted person, 29-year-old Idaho Falls resident Jacob Garner. Officers spoke to a person at the address where Garner was believed to be, who allowed officers to enter the residence to look for Garner. In plain view throughout the residence, officers observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Several items of paraphernalia were in close proximity to children’s items and within reach of a child also in the home at the time.

The person agreed to call Garner and ask him to come back to the residence. Officers spoke with him, and he agreed to return to the residence. After a time, Garner arrived at the residence. Garner claimed possession of the paraphernalia and other illegal items within the residence. Garner admitted to officers two safes in the bedroom contained fentanyl pills and a gun, which Garner was prohibited from possessing.

Officers searched the residence and located approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills, commonly called “dirty thirties,” a 40 caliber handgun, approximately $25,000 cash believed to be from the sale of illegal drugs, and various items of drug paraphernalia and supplies consistent with drug packaging.

Garner was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, misdemeanor injury to a child, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a felony agents warrant and a misdemeanor warrant for petit theft. Garner was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

On Wednesday around 3:00 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Special Investigations Unit detectives with the assistance of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police made contact with 32-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada resident Juan Villa on Interstate 15 near milepost 116. An Idaho State Police trooper made a traffic stop on the Villa’s vehicle after the driver committed a traffic violation outside Idaho Falls.

An Idaho Falls Police Department narcotics detection K9 responded and performed a free air sniff of the vehicle, positively indicating to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located approximately 20,000 fentanyl pills, commonly called “dirty thirties.” The total package weight of the pills was 2,613 grams and has an estimated street value of over $200,000.

Villa a was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor Bonneville County warrant.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Local man sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for attempted meth distribution
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Idaho Falls man sentenced to 15 years for attempted methamphetamine distribution
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Prosecutor: Officer’s actions justified in Eagles Lodge officer-involved shooting
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Pocatello police use Narcan to save local woman's life after she reportedly overdosed while driving through this week's snowstorm
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Man police say broke into an auto parts store and attempted to steal items faces four felonies
Pocatello, ID5 days ago
UPDATE: Lanes are now open on US 20 after crews remove downed power lines
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
Crash involving semis shuts down I-15 for nearly three hours north of Pocatello
Pocatello, ID2 days ago
Crews respond to structure fire
Idaho Falls, ID11 hours ago
Body found near Idaho Falls boat launch, foul play not suspected
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
IFPD receives $110,000 grant for jiu jitsu training, other programs
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
3 things to know this morning – February 14, 2023
Pocatello, ID3 days ago
Vandalism at Pocatello East Bench Wildfire Mitigation Project site
Pocatello, ID11 hours ago
Scooters may be coming to Pocatello
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
1 in custody after possible shooting
Chubbuck, ID9 days ago
Police and FBI investigating after dead woman found on Fort Hall Reservation
Fort Hall, ID7 days ago
Deceased female found near residence on Fort Hall Reservation
Fort Hall, ID8 days ago
Testing bridge strength for earthquakes
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Police and sheriff's deputies respond to elk invasion this morning in Pocatello, Chubbuck
Pocatello, ID10 days ago
Gov. Little to visit with high schoolers about proposed Launch workforce training program
Rigby, ID1 day ago
Hawthorne Road and West Quinn Road intersection project construction
Pocatello, ID4 days ago
Free dog coats and sweaters for pet owners
Idaho Falls, ID1 day ago
School Closures – February 17, 2023
Teton, ID15 hours ago
106th Ashton Dog Derby kicks off
Ashton, ID9 hours ago
Volunteer applications at Idaho Falls Zoo close on Thursday
Idaho Falls, ID2 days ago
3 things to do this weekend – February 17, 2023
Idaho Falls, ID13 hours ago
Oldest American dog race prepares for weekend start
Ashton, ID4 days ago
“Oh, I love this” – Seniors get Valentine’s Day surprise
Idaho Falls, ID3 days ago
Goo Goo Dolls announce Idaho Falls concert
Idaho Falls, ID4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy