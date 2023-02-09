2 men arrested for intent to deliver fentanyl pills

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Two men have been arrested for possession of the controlled substance fentanyl, in the form of counterfeit pills known as “dirty thirties.”

A large amount of the pills, and cash related to the sale of illegal narcotics were seized as a result of these arrests.

On Tuesday, Idaho Falls Police officers responded to the area of the 1500 block of Curtis Avunue to make contact with a wanted person, 29-year-old Idaho Falls resident Jacob Garner. Officers spoke to a person at the address where Garner was believed to be, who allowed officers to enter the residence to look for Garner. In plain view throughout the residence, officers observed multiple items of drug paraphernalia. Several items of paraphernalia were in close proximity to children’s items and within reach of a child also in the home at the time.

The person agreed to call Garner and ask him to come back to the residence. Officers spoke with him, and he agreed to return to the residence. After a time, Garner arrived at the residence. Garner claimed possession of the paraphernalia and other illegal items within the residence. Garner admitted to officers two safes in the bedroom contained fentanyl pills and a gun, which Garner was prohibited from possessing.

Officers searched the residence and located approximately 1,000 fentanyl pills, commonly called “dirty thirties,” a 40 caliber handgun, approximately $25,000 cash believed to be from the sale of illegal drugs, and various items of drug paraphernalia and supplies consistent with drug packaging.

Garner was arrested for felony possession of controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, misdemeanor injury to a child, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, a felony agents warrant and a misdemeanor warrant for petit theft. Garner was booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

On Wednesday around 3:00 a.m., Idaho Falls Police Special Investigations Unit detectives with the assistance of the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho State Police made contact with 32-year-old Las Vegas, Nevada resident Juan Villa on Interstate 15 near milepost 116. An Idaho State Police trooper made a traffic stop on the Villa’s vehicle after the driver committed a traffic violation outside Idaho Falls.

An Idaho Falls Police Department narcotics detection K9 responded and performed a free air sniff of the vehicle, positively indicating to the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle located approximately 20,000 fentanyl pills, commonly called “dirty thirties.” The total package weight of the pills was 2,613 grams and has an estimated street value of over $200,000.

Villa a was arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and a misdemeanor Bonneville County warrant.