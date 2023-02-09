‘Coach’ J.J. Watt? Texans Legend Says 'No Interest!'

Texans legend J.J. Watt has great respect for DeMeco Ryans but makes clear his stance on pursuing a coaching career in the league.

One month after playing his last NFL game with the Arizona Cardinals, future Hall of Famer and former Texan J.J. Watt is making clear his stance on pursuing a coaching career in the league.

"I have no interest in the hours and the time commitment," Watt said in his appearance on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast . "Going to the [Draft] Combine, going to the Senior Bowl and doing all of those things ...

"I do not have interest in that."

Though Watt is unwilling to come on board as an official coach, he is, however, open to the idea of providing insight when needed, which would be beneficial for any squad looking to improve its defensive line. ... or its locker room in general.

Over the course of his 12-year career, Watt amassed 114.5 sacks and 449 tackles — enough for five All-Pro selections and three each defensive player of the year picks by AP, Sporting News and Pro Football Writers of America.

But after announcing his retirement during the 2022 season, Watt cited his family as a factor for him to stop playing, also stating that he would rather "go out playing good football knowing that [he] could still play ... than to go limping out, being forced out and knowing that [he] probably should've done it earlier."

So, as Watt steps away in what will be his first offseason retired, his focus remains elsewhere, though his support of the Texans undoubtedly remains .

And if his pal, new head coach DeMeco Ryans, ever needs a second opinion? DeMeco knows where he can find it.

"I'll pop in and talk to the boys," Watt said. "I'll watch practice and I'll talk to them.''

