NFL Honors: Texans' Christian Kirksey Continues Support For Uvalde

Houston Texans linebacker and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Christian Kirksey recently gifted custom Nike Air Force 1s to the Uvalde High School football team.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey continues to show his support to the Uvalde community.

Kirksey recently surprised the Uvalde High School football team with custom Nike Air Force 1s. Each player received a pair of shoes customized in the school’s colors — maroon and grey.

Last fall, Kirksey and several of his teammates traveled to Uvalde in September following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, a May 24 mass shooting that left 21 victims dead, including 19 children. The Texans, along with former coach Lovie Smith , surprised the Uvalde High School football program with a team dinner and new Nike uniforms.

Thursday night, Kirksey will be in attendance at the NFL Honors alongside all 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees.

The award is considered the league's most prestigious honor and recognizes a player for their outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the gridiron.

Kirksey has demonstrated his commitment to the community and exemplified what it means to be a leader throughout his eight-year career. Kirksey began his career with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers before joining the Texans in March 2021.

As part of his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination, Kirksey surprised Uvalde High School Head Coach Wade Miller and senior linebacker Justyn Rendon with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Miller, who led the team to a playoff berth and an emotional victory in their home opener, was the Texans’ 2022 Coach of the Year nominee.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.