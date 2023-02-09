Open in App
Houston, TX
See more from this location?
TexansDaily

NFL Honors: Texans' Christian Kirksey Continues Support For Uvalde

By Coty M. Davis,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jFGBf_0ki4DBK600

Houston Texans linebacker and Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee Christian Kirksey recently gifted custom Nike Air Force 1s to the Uvalde High School football team.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey continues to show his support to the Uvalde community.

Kirksey recently surprised the Uvalde High School football team with custom Nike Air Force 1s. Each player received a pair of shoes customized in the school’s colors — maroon and grey.

Last fall, Kirksey and several of his teammates traveled to Uvalde in September following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School, a May 24 mass shooting that left 21 victims dead, including 19 children. The Texans, along with former coach Lovie Smith , surprised the Uvalde High School football program with a team dinner and new Nike uniforms.

Thursday night, Kirksey will be in attendance at the NFL Honors alongside all 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominees.

The award is considered the league's most prestigious honor and recognizes a player for their outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the gridiron.

Kirksey has demonstrated his commitment to the community and exemplified what it means to be a leader throughout his eight-year career. Kirksey began his career with the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers before joining the Texans in March 2021.

As part of his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination, Kirksey surprised Uvalde High School Head Coach Wade Miller and senior linebacker Justyn Rendon with tickets to Super Bowl LVII.

Miller, who led the team to a playoff berth and an emotional victory in their home opener, was the Texans’ 2022 Coach of the Year nominee.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen .

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Houston, TX
Texans at Bottom of ESPN Way-Too-Early Power Rankings
Houston, TX2 days ago
Texans Pick Star QB/WR Duo in Todd McShay ESPN NFL Mock Draft 2.0
Houston, TX2 days ago
Is Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. Recruiting Ravens LB Patrick Queen?
Houston, TX10 hours ago
Most Popular
Warriors Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
“He finished for the season” Lakers’ fans go bonkers after Anthony Davis deactivates IG account following defeat vs Blazers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Houston Texans Free Agency Projection: Who's In, Who's Out, Biggest Needs
Houston, TX11 hours ago
Chiefs a Dynasty, Texans 'Trending' in Final NFL Power Rankings
Houston, TX2 days ago
Texans Hire Browns Assistant Chris Kiffin As LB Coach
Houston, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy