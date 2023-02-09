Anuel AA Asks Fans to Respect Yailin La Mas Viral Amid Breakup: ‘She’s Still the Mother of My Daughter’

Anuel AA and Dominican rapper Yailin La Mas Viral have called it quits. The Puerto Rican artist (real name: Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago) confirmed the news in an Instagram Live he made during the wee hours of Thursday (Feb. 9).

“When I fall in love, I fall in love for real,” he said in the since-deleted video. “Yailin is the mother of my daughter. I’m not with her but she’s the mother of my daughter.” He later vented about all the negative things that were said about their relationship on social media.

“They said about seventy thousand things since the first moment, trying to damage her name, but I didn’t care. I met her and my relationship was direct with her. She’s 20 years old, and that affected her,” he continued. “But really, people should support her. She’s hard-working, she’s going to be a mother, and she’s fought alone for her family. I’m not with her but she’s still the mother of my daughter.”

The former couple announced that they were expecting a baby together in November last year, just five months after getting married. The intimate gender reveal party was shared on social media, where they found out they will be having a baby girl, whom they later said would be called Cattleya after orchids found in Latin America.

During the Instagram Live, Anuel also assured the over 30,000 fans connected that no matter what, he was going to be responsible for his baby. “I’m going to take care of her, and she’s going to be mine,” he added. “She’s going to live like a queen because her dad is a king.”

The Latin trap artist and Yailin (real name: Jorgina Lulú Guillermo Díaz) became husband and wife on June 10, 2022, just five months after making their relationship Instagram official. In March of 2022, they dropped their first-ever collaboration, titled “Si Tu Me Busca,” which peaked at No. 12 on Billboard‘s Latin Digital Song Sales chart (dated April 16).