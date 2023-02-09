The Rolling Stones Roll Out a New Mini-Documentary Series: How to Watch

The Rolling Stones have been around since the early sixties. As a result, the British band has witnessed several major cultural shifts. At times, they found themselves at the center of controversies and at the head of shifts in popular music . As they watched the story of the world unfold, they wrote their own legend with hit songs, massive tours, and landmark albums. Soon, fans will get to see how the band’s history intersects with the history of the world.

The Rolling Stone Chronicles is a six-part mini-documentary series coming to YouTube. BBC Motion Gallery and ABKCO Films co-produced the series and it will go live on ABKCO’s YouTube channel. Each episode will feature a 60’s era hit song by the band alongside relevant interviews with the Stones as well as documentary footage of relevant world events. The episodes will land every Thursday, according to The Music Universe .

The first episode of The Rolling Stones Chronicles hit YouTube today. A new episode will be available every week between today and March 16 th .

The Rolling Stones Chronicles Episode List

The episodes of the new documentary series will feature take viewers on a trip through time. Each new installment moves forward in time to a new cultural milestone and will investigate how the Stones’ history intersects with it.

Episode 1 “The Last Time” – The British Invasion

The first installment of The Rolling Stones Chronicles is set to “The Last Time.” The episode examines the influence of early rock & roll and Chicago blues on The Stones. It will feature footage of B.B. King, Little Richard, and many other artists that influenced the band in its early days. Additionally, it will look at the musical movement known as the British Invasion.

Episode 2 “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” – Sexual Liberation in the 60s

This episode will feature the Rolling Stones’ iconic “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” and will center around sexual liberation in the early 60s. It also takes a look at David Bowie’s Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Long-Haired Men.

Episode 3 “She’s a Rainbow” – The Rise of Psychedelic Drugs

What would a documentary on the 60s be without a feature on the rise of psychedelic drugs? This episode also features the infamous Redlands bust in which members of the Rolling Stones and other musicians were arrested and charged with drug possession in Keith Richards’ home in 1967.

Episode 4 “Street Fighting Man” – The Rolling Stones and Social Unrest

The fourth episode of The Rolling Stones Chronicles fittingly features “Street Fighting Man” which was inspired by the 1968 student upheaval in Paris. It looks at the widespread social unrest in the mid-to-late 60s and will feature footage of Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali.

Episode 5 “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” – The Rise of Technology and the Cold War

This episode will feature “Jumpin Jack Flash” and will look at the birth of the computer age. At the same time, it will discuss The Cold War, the space race, and the new recording techniques that The Rolling Stones and other artists were offered at the time.

Episode 6 “Gimme Shelter” – Revolution and the End of the 60s

The final installment of The Rolling Stone Chronicles will feature the hit song “Gimme Shelter” and will look at the violent end of the 60s. It includes the death of the hippie movement, the funeral for original Stones guitarist Brian Jones, and the tragedy at Altamont.

