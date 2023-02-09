Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg to grow this year

By Matt Baker,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nb03j_0ki4Bbrc00
Kevin Savoree, one of the owners of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, addresses reporters during a kickoff event for the 2023 race. [ MATT BAKER | Tampa Bay Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will be growing again this spring, in more ways than one.

The event is getting back to pre-pandemic levels by reinstating the annual 5K charity run on the Thursday of race week. The run along the downtown waterside track benefits the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg and will take place for the first time since 2019.

The Grand Prix will also have its second IndyCar Party in the Park at North Straub Park from 5:30-8 p.m. on March 2. Many drivers are expected to be there, and their cars will be on display before most on-track activity begins the next morning.

Race fans who attend the March 3-5 event will notice another change: roomier seats. The event organizers, Green Savoree Racing Promotions, have upgraded the grandstands, so seats will have 5 more inches of legroom. The suites will feature stadium-style seats — an option for the rest of the grandstands in the coming years.

“I think you’ve seen that worldwide, sporting arenas have slowly been upgrading,” company co-owner Kim Green said. “This is our first step.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vi6VT_0ki4Bbrc00
Spectators at next month's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg will notice more legroom in the grandstands. [ IVY CEBALLO | Times (2022) ]

Green and his business partner, Kevin Savoree, were among the officials who announced the changes during a Thursday ceremony to formally start track construction (which actually began a few days ago).

This year’s Grand Prix will feature 10 races, highlighted by the IndyCar season opener that Sunday at 12:30. It will air on NBC.

• • •

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State
Coffee roaster and beer brewer King State is opening a St. Petersburg location
Saint Petersburg, FL13 hours ago
Tiger Woods’ golf center PopStroke opens today in Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL14 hours ago
Who are the carnival workers at the Florida State Fair?
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
Most Popular
Mike Love talks about the Beach Boys ahead of the band’s Clearwater concert
Clearwater, FL15 hours ago
Tampa Bay theater company will set up library of banned books in protest
Saint Petersburg, FL4 hours ago
Florida opens newest highway in Pasco County
Dade City, FL17 hours ago
Sunken Gardens’ new sign is up in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Tampa Bay’s Mike’s Weather Page to have NASCAR race car in Daytona
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Small Giant, Wine on Water open at Water Street Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘My art opened up doors’: St. Pete exhibit features artists impacted by legal system
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Clearwater halts refunds for recycling breach as scope of problem grows
Clearwater, FL16 hours ago
St. Petersburg leaders recall legacy of Fred G. Minnis, ‘the dean of Black attorneys’
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Tap-to-ride payment launches on Hillsborough, Pinellas and Hernando transit
Hernando, FL1 day ago
Pasco family’s pool shaped like six-shooter gun
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Virginia cybersecurity firm expands to Tampa, plans to add 30 jobs
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Breeze Airways adding 3 New England connections to Tampa
Tampa, FL2 days ago
MLB commissioner: Rays could have other stadium options
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Inflation in Tampa Bay is slowing — but not as fast as other cities
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Respect for America begins at home | Letters
Tampa, FL18 hours ago
New restaurant The Estuary opens in downtown New Port Richey
New Port Richey, FL2 days ago
Here’s how to go global with Florida exports | Column
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Ms. Robin’s corner: A Tampa crossing guard’s mission for a safe walk to school
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Tampa Bay Wave opens new office, marks a decade in business
Tampa, FL11 hours ago
Two more arrested in death of boy, 13, at St. Petersburg street racing event
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
It’s all about timing as Rays address rules changes
Saint Petersburg, FL6 hours ago
What Bally Sports’ financial woes mean for local Rays, Lightning broadcasts
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Trip’s Diner in Seminole has closed and is now the Apple Butter Cafe
Seminole, FL2 days ago
Rays catching surprisingly strong with resurgent Christian Bethancourt
Saint Petersburg, FL6 hours ago
Wander Franco is smiling again, which is good for the Rays and bad for opponents
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy