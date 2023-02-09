Big Storm Brewing Co. opens new location in Ybor City this weekend
By Kyla Fields,
8 days ago
After almost two years of anticipation, Big Storm Brewing Co. 's fifth location debuts in the heart of Ybor City this weekend.
Located at 1600 E 7th Ave. at Centro Ybor, the new 11,000 square-foot brewery and taproom celebrates its grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The taproom's first guests can sip on craft beer and snack on chicken wings while watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, or enjoy a front row seat at Ybor City's annual Sant’ Yago Knight Parade, which starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
In addition to its massive new taproom, Big Storm will also debut an intimate cocktail lounge called the Storm Cellar on the side of the building that faces 8th Avenue—the first of its kind for the Clearwater-based company. While Big Storm is most known for its local brews, it also distills bourbon, gin, rum, vodka and other spirits. Although a full menu has yet to be released for its newest location, if Ybor City's offerings bear any resemblance to Clearwater's, patrons can expect flatbreads, wings, tacos and sandwiches alongside a wide variety of Big Storm's craft beers.
The space was formerly home to drag queen-run Hamburger Mary's until its closure in 2018. It remained vacant until Big Storm announced the buildout of its fifth Florida taproom in 2021. With the addition of its upcoming Ybor City space, Big Storm now has five taprooms throughout Florida, including its in Clearwater, Odessa, Cape Coral and Orlando locations. Besides its rapid growth through Tampa Bay and beyond, Big Storm also makes headlines for its philanthropy work—like last year's beer launch to benefit Feeding Tampa Bay — as well as its recent investment in new tech to reuse carbon emissions.
