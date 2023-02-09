Open in App
Lafourche Parish, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Police chase ends with drugs tossed out window and car crashed in Bayou Lafourche

By Kylee Bond,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4drfAk_0ki4AqtU00

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GALLIANO, La. ( WGNO ) — A Louisiana man has been booked on a list of charges after Lafourche Parish deputies say he attempted to avoid a traffic stop with several types of drugs in his car.

Around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, the LPSO says deputies observed a car traveling on LA 1 in the Golden Meadow area without license plates. The driver, later identified as 35-year-old Blake Guidry, turned onto West 217th Street where he then reportedly sped off toward LA Highway 3235.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CQe8Q_0ki4AqtU00

Guidry was reportedly seen tossing clear plastic bags of methamphetamine out of the car as he continued north. He then eventually turned back toward LA 1 and headed south, detectives say.

We’re told the car chase ended when Guidry crashed his car into Bayou Lafourche. He swam to shore where he was then arrested.

Guidry’s car was pulled from the bayou and other items, including a bag of marijuana and a suspended license, were recovered. Guidry was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on the following charges:

  • Aggravated flight from an officer
  • Obstruction of justice
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of marijuana
  • Driving under suspension
  • No license plate displayed

We’re told bail had not been set as of Thursday morning.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State
Four members of Lacombe area drug operation arrested, facing 41 charges total
Lacombe, LA2 days ago
Assault weapon headed to Houston, stopped by MSY TSA agents
Houston, TX11 hours ago
Most Popular
NOPD: West End woman arrested on multiple drug charges
New Orleans, LA1 hour ago
Overnight Port Sulphur crash, leaves pedestrian dead, LSP
Port Sulphur, LA8 hours ago
STPSO Deputies Involved in Incident with Suicidal Subject
Slidell, LA9 hours ago
Found: Stolen JPSO unmarked cruiser, with canine inside
Metairie, LA1 day ago
WANTED: Houma man named as suspect in second shooting crime
Houma, LA13 hours ago
Slidell woman's car shot on I-10 in New Orleans East
Slidell, LA1 day ago
JPSO stolen K-9 unit recovered in New Orleans
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
NOPD: Two women wounded following separate shootings
New Orleans, LA3 hours ago
Covington police arrest two men accused of dozens of car burglaries in the city
Covington, LA1 day ago
Sheriff: 7 facing charges after drug bust at Ascension Parish home
Saint Amant, LA1 day ago
St. Bernard sheriff arrests minor, issues summons to other minors after fight, gunfire
Chalmette, LA1 day ago
Chalmette teen accused of gunning down 14-year-old
Chalmette, LA1 day ago
Teenager jailed after bringing gun to fist fight between Chalmette High students
Meraux, LA1 day ago
Four arrested on a slew of drug charges after nearly year-long, multi-agency bust
Lacombe, LA1 day ago
Algiers road rage leads to shooting
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
One man dead after fatal blaze in Central City, three others left homeless
New Orleans, LA8 hours ago
Two men found dead in Harvey home — the third apparent murder-suicide in a week
Harvey, LA2 days ago
In latest Harvey murder-suicide, man killed after intervening in couple’s argument
Harvey, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy