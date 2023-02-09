Police calls

LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

900 block of North Main Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Wednesday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Wednesday.

2900 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.

1500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

1400 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Destruction of property was investigated Wednesday evening.

700 block of Woodward Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday evening.

900 block of Greenlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

3200 block of Elida Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.

2400 block of Lark Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Wednesday.

100 block of Michele Drive, Delphos — A deceased person was reported Wednesday.

200 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Wednesday.

5200 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A deceased person was reported Wednesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.