‘I Only Had One True Love’: Read Pamela Anderson’s Emotional Texts Messages To Her Ex-Husband Tommy Lee Where She Apologized For The Past

Pamela Anderson’ s private text messages to her ex-husband Tommy Lee were leaked online and show the Baywatch star telling her ex she never “recovered” from their marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.

TikTok @thekylemarisa posted a series of text messages that Pamela sent to her ex-husband Tommy Lee in the months before her memoir Love, Pamela and her Netflix documentary Pamela, with love premiered.

In her doc, Pamela said her relationship with Tommy was the best she’s ever had. She described feeling upset that the media attention surrounding their marriage led to its demise .

She spoke fondly of her ex, who is currently married to Brittany Furlan , but claimed she had no interest in getting back with him.

Sources close to Tommy and Brittany said they believe Pamela has been attempting to break up the rockstar’s marriage while an insider in Pam’s word said the texts were about expressing her gratitude.

In one message, Pamela wrote to Tommy, “I can’t believe I filmed so much. It’s heartbreaking (in a good way) — so much love. We were so happy. So cute with you and the boys as babies. And it’s really how papperazzi [sic] tore us apart. It’s very emotional and sweet. I only have good things to say about you — esp in hindsight. I realize I only had one true love — I never recovered.”

In another text, she said, “It’s a true love story.” She told Tommy that she regretted the pain she caused him “or we caused each other.” Pamela said “no need to dwell on anything negative. It’s the truth. Nothing compares.”

She then wrote “Everything sucks but us” which was a phrase Tommy said during their marriage when they were going through a rough period.

“Call me anything to discuss,” Pamela wrote before adding a kissing and heart emoji. Another message showed Pamela sending Tommy one of her Instagram posts writing, “We all a little kooky ha Love it all.”

Sources said Tommy has not responded to the messages . An insider said the Motley Crue drummer and his wife are happily married.