Jeff Okudah Leaves Klutch Sports, Hires New Agent

Jeff Okudah among three 2020 first-round picks who hired new agents.

Jeff Okudah has decided to switch NFL agents, according to a report from Sports Business Journal.

The No. 3 overall pick in 2020 has decided to sign with NFL agent Kevin Conner of Universal Sports Management.

He was formerly represented by Klutch Sports Group, which he joined when he entered the NFL Draft three years ago.

Last season, the talented defensive back made strides in the early portion of the 2022 season , but was given a reduced role toward the end of the season.

"He's kind of really getting extensive action for the first time. And, he showed some good things. But, when I say, 'basically like a rookie season,' he's gonna have lumps," Detroit general manager Brad Holmes told reporters. "He showed some good. He had some things that were not so good. But, he's a really young player. I think he's still developing."

Fifth-year option

While the organization is still mulling over the decision to exercise Okudah's fifth-year option, the numbers are now more in focus.

Okudah did not earn escalators, and has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl. As a result, the 24-year-old's option value is set at $11,514,000.

Holmes must decide by May 1 whether or not to to exercise the option.

