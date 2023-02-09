Open in App
Miami, FL
Miami Herald

Michelin adds eight new Miami restaurants to 2023 guide. Is your favorite on the list?

By Connie Ogle,

8 days ago

The Michelin Guide can’t get enough of Miami.

The guide, which awarded stars to 10 local restaurants in 2022 for the first time, has added eight more Miami restaurants to its guide for 2023. They’re highlighted as “New,” with the idea of helping foodies find new discoveries before the annual announcement of Stars and Bib Gourmands (restaurants where diners can eat for less than $50).

Does this mean these restaurants could earn stars in the future? It’s possible, but there’s no guarantee. Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said in a statement that the additions are a move to “strengthen the ties that bind us to food lovers.”

11 Miami restaurants earned Michelin stars — and one spot earned two. Here’s the list

“We hope that these regular revelations and updates to the selection throughout the year will provide opportunities to highlight the profession and invite everyone to discover and support the restaurants around them,” he said.

Here are the Miami restaurants added, with comments from the Michelin guide. “New” additions for Orlando and Tampa, the other two Florida cities visited by Michelin judges last year, will be released in the coming months.

The French restaurant Brasserie Laurel from Chef Michael Beltran was among the first eatery to open at Miami Worldcenter. Miami Worldcenter Associates

Brasserie Laurel : Chef Michael Beltran, whose Coconut Grove restaurant Ariete was awarded a Michelin star last year, has opened a French spot that “delivers a hefty dose of nostalgia with escargot drenched in garlic butter, foie gras with berry gastrique and lobster with veal sweetbreads. Though rich, the cooking — and the environment, for that matter — manage to feel decidedly of the times.”

Fiola Miami : Seafood is king at Chef Fabio Trabocchi’s Italian restaurant in Coral Gables, which recently opened its rooftop bar to the public. “Caviar and truffles can find their way to any dish, if you ask, and housemade pastas like spaghetti alla vongole are portioned to share. From there, the grill does most of the heavy lifting for any whole fish and high-end steaks offered.”

Lido : The Four Seasons Hotel in Surfside already is home to Thomas Keller’s Michelin-starred The Surf Club. The Italian restaurant Lido, also on the property, is seafood-forward. “Crudo is an easy start, like bluefin tuna tartare with pickled seaweed and puffed wild rice. Plenty will be content with just a king crab salad, but don’t ignore housemade pastas like seafood risotto or spaghetti with clams.”

Lion & the Rambler : Chef Michael Bolen’s restaurant, in the former space of Eating House in Coral Gables, started out as a tasting menu-only spot. Now, the small menu delivers more. “Excellent, house-made bread is everywhere here, but the best is his rosemary focaccia, at once crispy and airy and served with a thrilling house-cultured butter that ages for 10 days. Steak tartare gets an elegant upgrade thanks to roasted capers and jalapeño oil. Tender pelmeni stuffed with squash arrive crowned in a delicious garlic foam.”

Rosie’s : This brunch spot from husband-and-wife team Akino and Jamila West, now open in Miami’s Little River neighborhood, offers a laidback, outdoor vibe and a Southern menu. “Deviled eggs with chicharrones, biscuits in guanciale gravy and fluffy banana pancakes with vanilla custard are primo brunch favorites. Heartier hits, like fried hot chicken and waffles or a generous fried fish and grits with collard greens, satiate larger appetites.”

Tambourine Room by Tristan Brandt : This 18-seat restaurant, off the main bar inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort in Miami Beach, is the brainchild of Chef Tristan Brandt, whose German restaurants have earned Michelin stars. There are two seatings each night and a modern menu. The guide says: “Expect rich, bold sauces and foams made with the likes of parmesan, lobster and saffron, and ginger turbocharging everything from tomatoes to scallops to wagyu.”

The Gibson Room : Yes, Michael Beltran has two restaurants on this list. The menu at this spot on Coral Way “does not fit into a tidy box: Croutons in the Caesar are filled with a mousse of anchovies. Agnolotti are handmade, packed with a clever venison bolognese. Wide as a dinner plate, the chicken schnitzel gets dolled up with salsa verde, a fried egg, and boquerones.”

Walrus Rodeo : The team behind the unassuming Boia De, which earned a Michelin star last year, has opened a new spot in the same Buena Vista strip mall , with all the cooking done on a wood-fire grill. Vegetables tend to be the focus here. “Carrot tartare with carrot top salsa or schmaltz-roasted maitake mushrooms with heirloom beans exemplify delicious sophistication. Even the lamb ragù lasagna is a light-hearted, garden marvel: The pasta sheets are made from mustard greens. There is, of course, some meat, as well as pizza, but it’s the charred quail which recalls the best of backyard barbecues.”

