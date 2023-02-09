Open in App
Greeneville, TN
See more from this location?
WATE

Greeneville teen found dead remembered for ‘sweet smile and gentle presence’

By Faith Little,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0elI7F_0ki465kd00

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Greeneville High School students and staff are mourning the loss of sixteen-year-old student Danielle Owens.

School leaders said in a statement that Owens will be remembered for her compassion and gentle presence, and their hearts go out to her family and friends.

Greeneville High School told News Channel 11 that grief counseling was implemented on Tuesday for the Greene Devil community, and support will continue to be offered as needed.

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

The full statement released Wednesday from Greeneville High School can be found below:

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Danielle Owens. Danielle’s gentle presence offered a warm reprieve to all that knew her. Danielle’s compassionate personality and sweet smile will certainly be missed by the Greene Devil Community. Danielle was a former GHS student. Grief counseling services were implemented yesterday for students and staff and the school will continue to offer support as needed.”

Danielle Owens wa s reported missing by her family on November 17, 2022, according to the Greeneville Police Department. Her family reported last seeing her on Dec. 11.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the body found in a Greene County cornfield on Tuesday was Owens.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Greeneville, TN
Family demands answers after Greeneville teen’s death
Greeneville, TN6 hours ago
JCPD: Greeneville man allegedly used tow truck to steal vehicle
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Most Popular
HOME FIRE IN TENNESSEE CLAIMS LIFE OF BUDDY CHAPMAN, FORMER SPORTS EDITOR OF HENDERSONVILLE TIMES-NEWS
Hendersonville, NC18 hours ago
Search continues for teen missing in Sevierville for over a month
Sevierville, TN1 day ago
TBI: Missing woman found dead in Claiborne County
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Johnson City man, 21, dies at scene of shooting in North Knoxville
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Driver rescued from flooded road in Middlesboro
Middlesboro, KY11 hours ago
Student charged with making school threats in Jefferson County
Jefferson City, TN1 day ago
Story behind the bill: Who is Gabby in new TBI alert proposed by Bristol lawmaker
Bristol, TN4 days ago
State suspends Kingsport psychiatrist’s license
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
This Family Restaurant In Tennessee Is Worth A Trip To The Country
Butler, TN1 day ago
Interested in working for the Tennessee Smokies?
Kodak, TN2 days ago
Hawkins diesel technician competes on "Tough As Nails"
Church Hill, TN1 day ago
Proposed townhouses causing concern in Johnson City
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
Two assault cases under investigation in Washington County, Tennessee
Johnson City, TN2 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Tennessee
Kingsport, TN3 days ago
Section of Sevierville dog park closing for upgrade
Sevierville, TN2 days ago
Johnson City woman pulled knife on burglary victim and officers, police say
Johnson City, TN3 days ago
Man leads police through multi-jurisdictional pursuit
Kingsport, TN6 days ago
Tennessee man arrested on drug charges after morning traffic stop
Morristown, TN1 day ago
6 East Tennessee school districts close for illnesses
Rogersville, TN7 days ago
Three Indicted On Federal Drug Charges Following Months-Long Investigation
Cumberland, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy