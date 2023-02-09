Xbox Game Pass Adds Its Biggest Game of 2023 So Far

Xbox Game Pass is today adding what is surely its biggest addition so far in 2023. By all accounts, this year has already been a pretty strong one when it comes to new releases for Game Pass. Back in January, the Xbox subscription platform brought in titles like Persona 3 Portable , Persona 4 Golden , Hi-Fi Rush , Monster Hunter Rise , and even the new remaster of GoldenEye 007 . And while February is already looking very strong on paper for Game Pass, the service is today bringing in the latest entry in one of gaming's biggest franchises.

To coincide with the Super Bowl taking place this coming weekend, Madden NFL 23 is today joining Xbox Game Pass . The latest Madden installment is available to download and play for Game Pass subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms. The only caveat with this addition, though, is that Madden 23 is being added as part of the library of titles that belong to EA Play. As such, EA Play games that are available through Game Pass can only be accessed through Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. So if you have a subscription to only the base version of Game Pass for console or PC, you won't be able to check out Madden 23 for yourself.

Although Madden NFL 23 is far and away the biggest game landing on Xbox Game Pass today, it's not the only new arrival. SD Gundam Battle Alliance is also now on Game Pass for console, PC, and cloud. Released in the back half of 2022, SD Gundam Battle Alliance is a multiplayer RPG where players can duke it out with one another in a variety of different Mobile Suits. Although the response to Battle Alliance has been a bit mixed from fans since its release, its appearance on Game Pass at least lowers the barrier of entry for those who have been wanting to give it a shot.

