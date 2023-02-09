Kansas City native Burt Bacharach, who died at 94, has eerie link to midtown street
By Lisa Gutierrez,
8 days ago
Eight years ago, Burt Bacharach took a concert audience at the Kauffman Center on a stroll down memory lane. For the legendary songwriter, who died Wednesday at 94, those memories began here.
Bacharach was born in Kansas City on May 12, 1928.
His father, Bert Bacharach, also a Kansas City native, worked as a buyer for the department store Woolf Brothers of Kansas City before launching a career as a syndicated columnist. His mother, Irma, was an amateur singer and pianist who encouraged her son to study music . Priceless advice, as it turned out.
The Star wrote that he told the audience he had visited his onetime family home on Warwick Boulevard the day before the concert. (In 2013, The Pitch located the house where Bacharach spent his toddler years and shared the address with him.)
“How is that for an odd coincidence, since many of these songs were sung by Dionne Warwick?” he asked the audience.
