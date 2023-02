myhorrynews.com

This Italian restaurant's expansion will satisfy a craving in North Myrtle Beach By Alan Blondin blondinfreelance@gmail.com, 8 days ago

By Alan Blondin blondinfreelance@gmail.com, 8 days ago

After eight successful years in Myrtle Beach, Crave Italian Oven and Bar is expanding to North Myrtle Beach. The second Crave will be located at ...