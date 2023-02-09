West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal

UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results.

A West Virginia city has paused pumping of raw water from their water table out of abundance of caution.

The city of Chester, West Virginia said they are having state and EPA officials test their water after chemicals spilled into the Ohio River from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Chester is asking residents to conserve water in order to extend their water supply.

Conservation does not involve the washing of vehicles or any other unnecessary water usage, the city says.

The water in the tanks are safe to drink without any precaution, according to the city

The city does not know when they will get clearance to pump water again and says when they run out of water, they run out and express to use water sparingly

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday “There were chemicals that went into the Ohio River, and immediately the people of Weirton acted and acted promptly and everything to basically shut down and transfer over to an alternate supply source for their water.”

