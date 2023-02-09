Open in App
Chester, WV
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia city paused pumping of raw water after Ohio train derailment spills chemicals into Ohio River, now back to normal

By John Lynch,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s3Cgj_0ki42TSk00

UPDATE 10:27 AM 2-10-22: The city of Chester said they have received favorable test results and the go ahead to resume pumping raw water. The city has lifted the conserve water order. In addition, water has been tested by several different communities and agencies with similar results.

A West Virginia city has paused pumping of raw water from their water table out of abundance of caution.

Ohio train derailment chemicals spilled into Ohio River

The city of Chester, West Virginia said they are having state and EPA officials test their water after chemicals spilled into the Ohio River from a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Chester is asking residents to conserve water in order to extend their water supply.

Conservation does not involve the washing of vehicles or any other unnecessary water usage, the city says.

The water in the tanks are safe to drink without any precaution, according to the city

The city does not know when they will get clearance to pump water again and says when they run out of water, they run out and express to use water sparingly

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said on Wednesday “There were chemicals that went into the Ohio River, and immediately the people of Weirton acted and acted promptly and everything to basically shut down and transfer over to an alternate supply source for their water.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State
West Virginia officials say rain will weaken chemical in water from Ohio train derailment in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Health clinic to open up next week in East Palestine as health worries linger after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH8 hours ago
Ohio Guv Warns Chemical Plume Is Heading for West Virginia Town ‘Sometime Tomorrow’
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Most Popular
EPA chief tells residents to ‘trust the government’ after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH15 hours ago
Video Showing Odd Colors in Ohio Water Viewed 7 Million Times
East Palestine, OH18 hours ago
Ohio considering legal action, suing train derailment company Norfolk Southern
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine shares update on East Palestine train derailment
East Palestine, OH11 hours ago
White House to provide federal resources to East Palestine after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH9 hours ago
EPA head sees Ohio train spill site as residents demand info
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
East Palestine does not currently qualify for FEMA after Ohio derailment
East Palestine, OH8 hours ago
Ohio train broke down before derailment in East Palestine according to Norfolk Southern employees
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
How worried should I be after the Ohio train derailment?
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
State of Emergency plan enacted in West Virginia after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Ohio EPA is “confident” that East Palestine municipal water is safe to drink; Gov. DeWine releases test results
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Governor issues state of emergency in connection with threat of storms
Charleston, WV1 day ago
MWCD Puts Out Statement in Regards to East Palestine Train Derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Biden Admin Rejects Ohio’s Request For Disaster Aid After Toxic Train Derailment
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Residents Near Train Disaster Report Dying Animals, Sicknesses, Despite Officials Saying It's Safe
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
‘Hard to say that is a coincidence’: Reports of sickened pets, backyard contamination in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
East Palestine residents have drinking water concerns; say pets are their proof
East Palestine, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy