Cambridge businesses view Highway 95 project

Cambridge businesses took a closer look at the proposed Trunk Highway 95 Reconstruction Project in a meeting held at the Cambridge City Hall Council Chambers on Thursday, Feb. 2.

The presentation was led by Jim Hall, the principal engineer for highway design at Short Elliott Hendrickson (SEH), a consulting firm located in St. Paul, along with fellow SEH engineers Graham and Luke Johnson.

Among those in attendance was Kevin Schmidt from MnDOT, as well as a number of local business leaders who filled the chamber to view a preliminary design for the work, which stretches from Fern Street on the west side of town to Fillmore Street to the east.

Hall said the current project timeline begins with the finalization of the project design, which hopefully will be finished by the summer of 2024.

“Right now, the project is programmed to begin construction in 2026, although there is a chance it could be started in 2025,” he said. “We’re working as if we’re going to start it in 2025, but the plan is for the work to start no later than 2026.”

The plan is to expand the highway to four lanes between Fillmore and Birch Street on the west, including sidewalks and widened turn lanes. The project also will replace underground storm sewer and utilities, upgrade traffic signals and streetlights, and reconstruct the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway crossing.

Officials were hesitant to say how long the construction would take place.

“We haven’t run the numbers of whether this project will be [built] at once or in phases, but it’s an intensive project,” Hall said. “I’d rather not give a definitive answer, but it’s probably a two-year project, based on the amount of work to be done. No final determination has been made, though.”

Luke Johnson added, “You would finish for the season in November, and you would then have a temporary condition where you would have access in the winter and spring. It would not be closed the entire time.”

One of the early public questions was whether the railroad tracks or the road might be raised to avoid potential accidents as well as delays in traffic. Cambridge City Engineer Todd Blank, who has been focused on the project for nearly a decade, said neither of those were an option.

“We looked at a lot of different options, and neither one of those was acceptable to the entire group because of safety issues or cost,” he said. “Going under [the tracks], it would be so steep that there were would be icing problems in the spring.

“Going over it would bisect the downtown, and Buchanan Street would be closed. Widening would be the clear option.”

The speed limit on that stretch of highway is not expected to change.

“As of right now, we’re not having any discussions about changing the speeds,” Hall said. “We’re working on pedestrian crossings to make everyone safer.”

Blank added: “We’ve been working on this project for many, many years, and the option the community thought was most important was widening the roadway. Had this [stayed with one lane], this project probably would have been done by now.

“But there has been enough support to stay on the path to widen it to four lanes. MnDOT has felt comfortable enough to trigger this design, which takes quite a bit of funding. So we’re encouraged that it will continue in this way.”

Blank also indicated that MnDOT is taking a look at the drainage issues downtown that could be addressed by this project.

“We know that the drain sewage pipe from the downtown to the river is undersized, so that will be increased in size,” he said. “It will be a new storm sewer system, sanitary and water main along Highway 95.”

All of the speakers were confident that funding for the project would not go away.

“I haven’t heard anyone pulling the rug out from under our feet [on this project], where it’s the [state Legislature] or someone else,” Schmidt said. “If you have a crystal ball on what the Legislature will do, that’s probably the only source for change.”

The next step in the project will be a public open house, the date of which is yet to be determined, to solicit more comments before a final design is completed.

To view details on the project, visit the MnDOT website at https://bit.ly/3REXQFj.