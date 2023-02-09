Open in App
Palm Coast, FL
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Debit card left during Florida robbery leads to arrest

8 days ago

PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — Crime might not pay, but authorities say a criminal tried to.

Authorities arrested a Florida man who they said broke into a convenience store and took a few items, although he left his debit card behind.

In a video Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly posted to Facebook, the suspect told deputies he left his debit card so he “could come back later and pay” for the items he took.

“I didn’t want to steal anything, you know, that’s against the law,” he said in the video.

Deputies responded to an alarm at a closed Palm Coast gas station in the early morning of Feb. 5, according to the Facebook post.

The store owner showed deputies surveillance video, and they also located a debit card with the suspect’s name on it on the counter near the register, the sheriff said. The deputies actually recognized the man in the video from a vehicle fire near the gas station earlier that night.

“He must have really wanted those items to break into a closed convenience store to get them,” Staly said. “Leaving a debit card behind does not absolve you from theft or committing a burglary.”

Deputies said they tracked the man down to return the debit card — and arrest him for burglary and theft.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State
Florida man sentenced in New Mexico pile-up that killed 4
Merritt Island, FL14 hours ago
Arizona interstate reopens after deadly crash, leak
Tucson, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular
6 shot dead in small Mississippi town, suspect in custody
Arkabutla, MS9 hours ago
Michigan woman charged in girl's death loses nursing license
South Haven, MI12 hours ago
Connecticut man pleads guilty again in 2020 killings
Newtown, CT1 day ago
16-inch knife found at Minnesota police fatal shooting scene
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Missing Georgia woman found dead, sheriff says
Canton, GA2 days ago
California killer diagnosed with cancer to be released
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor
Pampa, TX1 day ago
Oregon, a hotbed of extremism, seeks to curb paramilitaries
Portland, OR11 hours ago
Black Hawk pilots killed in Alabama crash were experienced
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Bitter cold, snow blast Southwest; Arizona highways closed
Flagstaff, AZ3 days ago
NJ uses new law to bypass local OK for offshore wind project
Ocean City, NJ4 hours ago
Fields scores 21 in Fairfield's 70-61 victory over Marist
Poughkeepsie, NY3 hours ago
Boldy's shootout score sends Wild to 2-1 win over Stars
Dallas, TX2 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy