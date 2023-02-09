Open in App
Saint Petersburg, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

St. Petersburg City Council committee advances stronger protections for renters

By Colleen Wright,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HiPiI_0ki3z6vN00
New City Council member John Muhammad, in center, takes his seat next to Richie Floyd, on left after being sworn in as the new St. Petersburg District 7 Council Member in the City Hall Council Chambers at City Hall on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022 in St. Petersburg. Muhammad and Floyd are working on more protections for renters. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — City Council members advanced a proposal on Thursday aimed at strengthening protections under a tenants’ bill of rights for renters who receive government assistance.

On Thursday, the City Council’s Housing, Land Use and Transportation committee approved the additions in a 3-1 vote. It would bring the city’s tenants’ rights bill more in line with one recently adopted by Pinellas County.

Committee chairperson Richie Floyd voted yes along with council members Gina Driscoll and John Muhammad. Muhammad proposed the changes. Committee member and City Council chairperson Brandi Gabbard voted no. The new rules now go before the full council for final consideration.

The issue first came up in December, when the City Council officially opted out of following the county’s tenant bill of rights. St. Petersburg has had a tenant bill of rights for about three years, but Pinellas County adopted its own version in August. Advocates say that ordinance offers stronger protections for renters.

The changes would prohibit landlords from discriminating against prospective tenants who rely on government assistance that lasts less than one year. They would also prevent landlords from rejecting renters who rely on housing choice vouchers because it would increate their insurance costs. They also would give the government 10 days to complete inspections required for certain renters who receive public assistance, instead of the current five-day window.

Also Thursday, Floyd called for standardizing eviction processes for renters in city-owned and city-subsidized housing. While private rental housing is subject to landlord-friendly state law, Floyd said the city could do more to make eviction processes more equal within its control.

He explained how the city goes about evictions at the city-owned Jamestown Apartments, for example, may be different than how evictions are done with affordable housing developments that receive city money.

“We want to make sure everyone is on the same standard with leniency,” Floyd said after the meeting.

Driscoll said she wants to make sure there are no feared any unintended consequences that discourage property owners from offering affordable housing.

Scott MacDonald, Executive Vice President and CFO of affordable housing provider Blue Sky Communities, attended Thursday’s meeting. He said Blue Sky works to avoid evicting tenants, following its mission of providing affordable housing.

“Me and my competitors are more or less on equal footing” when it comes to lenient eviction processes, he said. “Hopefully it’ll at least standardized best practices in the city for affordable housing.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Petersburg, FL
St. Petersburg hired a specialist to help curb evictions. These are the results.
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Clearwater halts refunds for recycling breach as scope of problem grows
Clearwater, FL18 hours ago
St. Petersburg’s civil rights history to be told through new sanitation building
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Most Popular
Tampa tightening residency policy
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Mayor Jane Castor’s endorsement of Janet Cruz is unusual
Tampa, FL16 hours ago
Hillsborough can help Black residents build wealth through home ownership | Column
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
Your guide to Tampa’s City Council races
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Candidates line up for Pasco city elections
Pasco, WA2 days ago
Ethics complaint against Tarpon Springs commissioner ends with no hearing
Tarpon Springs, FL2 days ago
Tap-to-ride payment launches on Hillsborough, Pinellas and Hernando transit
Hernando, FL1 day ago
Florida opens newest highway in Pasco County
Dade City, FL19 hours ago
Tampa prosecutor wants Florida Supreme Court to tell DeSantis to reinstate him
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Virginia cybersecurity firm expands to Tampa, plans to add 30 jobs
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
Tampa Bay theater company will set up library of banned books in protest
Saint Petersburg, FL6 hours ago
Ms. Robin’s corner: A Tampa crossing guard’s mission for a safe walk to school
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Respect for America begins at home | Letters
Tampa, FL20 hours ago
St. Petersburg leaders recall legacy of Fred G. Minnis, ‘the dean of Black attorneys’
Saint Petersburg, FL2 days ago
Who are the carnival workers at the Florida State Fair?
Tampa, FL19 hours ago
Scientology leader David Miscavige concealed whereabouts, federal judge says
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Pasco family’s pool shaped like six-shooter gun
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Tampa Bay Wave opens new office, marks a decade in business
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
Coffee roaster and beer brewer King State is opening a St. Petersburg location
Saint Petersburg, FL15 hours ago
Sunken Gardens’ new sign is up in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Real estate firm Greystar books big office lease at Midtown Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Inflation in Tampa Bay is slowing — but not as fast as other cities
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘My art opened up doors’: St. Pete exhibit features artists impacted by legal system
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Small Giant, Wine on Water open at Water Street Tampa
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy