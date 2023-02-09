Pueblo DICE team releases impact stats for 2022

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — In May of 2022 the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) created the Directed Investigation and Community Engagement Unit (DICE), and recently PPD released the impact the DICE unit had for 2022.

According to PPD, the DICE unit was formed to help combat lower-level crimes like loitering, trespass, and suspicious persons, along with providing resources to any homeless person they encounter. The Unit started as a two-officer team, and after seeing the positive impact DICE was having, a second DICE Unit started in September of 2022.

During the holiday season, both units worked closely with retail stores to prevent robberies and theft. They also helped code enforcement with cleanups and have partnered with outside agencies to combat crime.

According to PPD, both units in 2022 had the following combined stats:

Recovered over $20,000 of stolen merchandise Wrote 265 citations Made 215 warrant arrests Contacted over 1,600 people Initiated over 40 Community Oriented Policing Calls

PPD said both units are working hard in 2023 as the units have recovered over $14,000 in stolen merchandise, contacted over 400 people, and have made 95 warrant arrests.

“These units have made a positive impact on our community and we are excited to continue to highlight their work along with the rest of the great officers at the Pueblo Police Department,” said PPD.

