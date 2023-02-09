Open in App
Pueblo, CO
See more from this location?
KXRM

Pueblo DICE team releases impact stats for 2022

By Brett Yager,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ipejN_0ki3xnff00

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — In May of 2022 the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) created the Directed Investigation and Community Engagement Unit (DICE), and recently PPD released the impact the DICE unit had for 2022.

According to PPD, the DICE unit was formed to help combat lower-level crimes like loitering, trespass, and suspicious persons, along with providing resources to any homeless person they encounter. The Unit started as a two-officer team, and after seeing the positive impact DICE was having, a second DICE Unit started in September of 2022.

During the holiday season, both units worked closely with retail stores to prevent robberies and theft. They also helped code enforcement with cleanups and have partnered with outside agencies to combat crime.

According to PPD, both units in 2022 had the following combined stats:

  1. Recovered over $20,000 of stolen merchandise
  2. Wrote 265 citations
  3. Made 215 warrant arrests
  4. Contacted over 1,600 people
  5. Initiated over 40 Community Oriented Policing Calls

PPD said both units are working hard in 2023 as the units have recovered over $14,000 in stolen merchandise, contacted over 400 people, and have made 95 warrant arrests.

“These units have made a positive impact on our community and we are excited to continue to highlight their work along with the rest of the great officers at the Pueblo Police Department,” said PPD.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State
UPDATE: I-25 in northern Pueblo back open
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Feb. 17 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
Pueblo, CO5 hours ago
More ‘Humpty Dumpties’ coming to Colorado Springs, artist says
Colorado Springs, CO7 hours ago
Most Popular
K9 Luna Pixel celebrates 5th birthday
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Stolen cars recovered and Fentanyl seized in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO9 hours ago
Pueblo Zoo offers summer camp options
Pueblo, CO11 hours ago
I-25 between Pueblo and Colorado Springs, Feb. 15, 2023
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Pueblo man sentenced to 10 years for multiple robberies
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Man arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
One killed in crash that closed I-25 in Pueblo
Pueblo, CO1 day ago
Colorado Springs teen on life support after weekend car crash
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Shoveling sidewalks is your responsibility in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Cañon City warns of phishing scam
Canon City, CO2 days ago
Southern Colorado snowstorm photos and videos
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
In-custody death: No charges against Colorado Springs officer, paramedic
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Help police identify two suspects of gas station assault
Colorado Springs, CO1 day ago
Catch the Carnivale celebration in Manitou this weekend
Manitou Springs, CO11 hours ago
Police respond to multiple robberies due to gunshots
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
CSU proposes rate decrease a month early
Colorado Springs, CO12 hours ago
COLD CASE: Who killed 3-year-old Kiera Taylor?
Colorado Springs, CO1 hour ago
Bank robbery suspect presented threatening note
Colorado Springs, CO3 days ago
Plan ahead on parking for Mardi Gras in Manitou Springs!
Manitou Springs, CO4 hours ago
Colorado Springs Utilities shares cold weather tips
Colorado Springs, CO2 days ago
Northbound I-25 back open north of Walsenburg due to semi truck crash
Walsenburg, CO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy