Eskymos spoil Maroons' homecoming with fourth quarter comeback

MENOMINEE — Casey Bray’s fourth quarter performance spoiled homecoming for the Menominee boys basketball team, as the Eskymos slipped past the Maroons 51-50 in Great Northern Conference action on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s contest was Menominee’s first true home game of the season after construction to Menominee High School forced the Maroons to relocate to the Max E. Peterson Fieldhouse in Marinette.

The Maroons (1-5 GNC, 5-9 overall) appeared to be ready to roll to victory after entering the fourth quarter with a nine-point lead before a layup from Darrent Butler and a pair of free throws by Trevor Theuerkauf made it a 43-30 game.

Bray ignited Esky’s comeback charge with back-to-back 3-pointers and a free throw, cutting the Eskymos’ deficit to three with five and a half minutes left to play.

Tanner and Trevor Theuerkauf each knocked down jump shots to push Menominee ahead by five, but Bray went on a personal 6-0 tear, capping the run with a reverse layup to give Escanaba a 48-47 edge with 67 seconds remaining.

“Defensively, we had a good three quarters. To hold Escanaba to 30 points after three was pretty good. I felt that we broke their 1-2-2 pressure well those first three quarters, but then we coughed it up three times in a row to start the fourth quarter,” Menominee coach Sam Larson said. “When a team is pressuring you, you have to answer that with aggressiveness. We should have been getting layups, but instead we dribbled around and took tough shots against a set defense, which doesn’t work for us. When it got close, I thought we made poor decisions defensively.”

The Maroons intentionally fouled three times in order to send Javon Stevenson to the line, where he knocked down both bonus free throw attempts to increase Esky’s lead to three. David Romps tacked on a free throw of his own as Esky (4-1 GNC, 9-4 overall) seized a 51-47 advantage.

Menominee clawed within one with 3.9 ticks on the clock thanks to a trio of free throws from Trevor Theuerkauf, but while Tanner Theuerkauf was able to swipe the ball away from Romps, his desperation heave bounced off the rim as time expired, sealing the victory for Escanaba.

“We had a lot of grit and determination shown by our kids tonight. I don’t believe that we played a great first three quarters, but we couldn’t have played better in the fourth,” Escanaba coach Scott Hanson said. “We went to our 1-2-2, three-quarter trap and that seemed to cause Menominee some problems. I think that Menominee was able to make those ‘hustle’ plays in the first three quarters, but we made them in the fourth. I’m just happy as heck to get out of here with a win.”

The first quarter was a nip-and-tuck battle, with baskets from Shane Wallin, Lukas Weaver and Cody Noel building the Eskymos an early 6-2 lead.

Eli Beal sank a layup before Trevor Theuerkauf drilled a triple to put the Maroons on top by one, while Romps and Theuerkauf traded baskets as Menominee made it a two-point game.

Stevenson knocked down a bunny to tie the game at 10-10 before a tip in by Noel gave the Eskymos a two-point cushion, but an inbounds bucket from Beal knotted the score up at 12-12.

Wallin and Noel both scored to kick off the second quarter and push Esky ahead 16-12 before free throws by Connor Coduti and a trey by Trevor Theuerkauf evened matters up at 17-17.

Theuerkauf and Coduti both put the ball through the nylon as Menominee’s lead grew to four, but Wallin clanged in a 3-pointer to cut Esky’s deficit to one.

Kaden Starzynski tapped in a second-chance bucket before Theuerkauf hit another triple to make it a six-point affair, but a 4-0 closing run by Esky cut Menominee’s lead to 26-24 at halftime.

“We did a great job tonight at getting the ball into the high post. We got there a lot and scored there a lot in the first half, so that was really good,” Larson said. “We made good decisions for the majority of the game before things fell apart in the fourth quarter.”

The third quarter became a showcase for Coduti’s long-range sniping, with three 3-pointers falling off his fingertips as the Maroons raced out to a 39-30 lead at halftime.

Trevor Theuerkauf was Menominee’s leading scorer with 22 points. Coduti added 14 while Beal tacked on six.

Bray poured in 18 points for Escanaba. Wallin contributed 13 with Romps chipping in seven.

“We were fortunate enough to win at Westwood this year, and now we’ve won at Menominee and I’d say those two gyms, by far, are the two toughest places to play in the U.P.,” Hanson said. “As a coach, I need to learn to be happy with wins like these because it feels like a loss on the bus ride home, but then you realize that everyone knows how hard it is to play in Menominee.”

The Maroons are back at home tonight (Friday) against Bark River-Harris at 6:30 p.m.

Bigger than basketball

Wednesday’s game was dedicated to Lukas Weaver, who lost both his parents in a car accident on January 27.

Since then, the entire Upper Peninsula, the Marinette area and others in the Lower Peninsula, have banded together to show support for the Weaver family and the entire Escanaba community.

Between Menominee and Marinette High Schools, over $3000 was raised and donated to the Weaver family.

“Going into tonight, I never would have thought that we’d come into Menominee’s gym and see Maroon fans wearing orange and black,” Hanson said. “We’ve been so overwhelmed by the support. I cannot tell you what it feels like to see the entire U.P., northern Wisconsin and Lower Michigan come together. I just can’t thank everyone enough for their support of the Weaver family, our team and Lukas in general. It’s so much appreciated.”

Weaver, who drew a thunderous ovation when he was announced during pregame introductions, finished with two points.

Escanaba 51, Menominee 50

Escanaba 12 12 6 21 — 51

Menominee 12 14 13 11 — 50

Escanaba: Bray 18, Wallin 13, Romps 7, Noel 6, Stevenson 5, Weaver 2

Menominee: Tr. Theuerkauf 22, Coduti 14, Beal 6, Ta. Theuerkauf 4, Butler 2, Starzynski 2

