Cardinals drop non-conference game at Stoughton

The Sun Prairie East boys basketball team’s recent resurgence has hit a bit of a rough patch. After winning two straight Big Eight conference games, the Cardinals stumbled in a non-conference road trip to Stoughton, losing 80-72.

The loss comes in spite of valiant efforts from junior Gavin Van Wie and sophomore Trystan Fry, who scored 20 and 17 points, respectively. The Cardinals struggled to stop the hot hand of Stoughton junior Ty Fernholz, who led the game in scoring with 27 points thanks to a whopping seven made three pointers.

The loss drops Sun Prairie East down to 5-14 overall, but it remains in ninth place in the Big Eight conference standings with a 4-12 record.

The Cardinals’ conference winning streak will be put to the test on Tuesday, Feb. 14 as they host Verona to kick off a three-game home stretch. Verona got the best of Sun Prairie East in a close one back in early January, 83-77.

Sun Prairie East will follow that up with a home game against Janesville Craig on Friday, Feb. 17 and another non-conference matchup, this time against DeForest, on Saturday, Feb. 18. The Craig matchup is another chance for revenge for Sun Prairie East, as the Cardinals lost a nail biter to the Cougars back on Jan. 12, 70-67.

Big Eight boys basketball standings

(overall records in parenthesis)

-as of Tuesday, Feb. 7

1. Middleton, 14-1 (17-1)

2. La Follette, 11-4 (12-4)

3. Madison Memorial, 10-4 (11-7)

4. Sun Prairie West, 10-5 (11-5)

5. Verona, 9-5 (11-6)

6. Janesville Craig, 8-6 (10-7)

7. Madison East, 7-8 (7-11)

8. Janesville Parker, 4-11 (4-14)

9. Sun Prairie East, 4-12 (5-14)

10. Madison West, 2-12 (3-15)

11. Beloit Memorial, 2-13 (4-14)