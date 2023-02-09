Open in App
Murray, UT
Deseret News

1 dead in auto-pedestrian crash in Murray

By Carter Williams,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38grCR_0ki3vCZ000
An ambulance at Murray Fire Station 81 is pictured on Oct. 12, 2020. Murray police say one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle at a Murray intersection Thursday morning, Feb. 9, 2023. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

One person is dead after they were struck by a vehicle at an intersection Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of 4500 South and 500 West shortly before 6 a.m., according to Murray police spokeswoman Kristin Reardon. She did not provide any other information about what happened, including the name and age of the person killed.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, Reardon said. Westbound lanes of 4500 South remained closed at 8:30 a.m. as police investigate the crash. Streets are expected to reopen later Thursday morning.

This story will be updated.

