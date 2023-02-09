Open in App
Oklahoma City, OK
See more from this location?
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Send Bazley to Suns in Second Move Before Deadline

By Chris Becker,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409Y98_0ki3vAnY00

Oklahoma City followed up an earlier trade by sending Darius Bazley to Phoenix before the trade deadline.

The Darius Bazley project has ended in Oklahoma City

Although the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to have a quiet deadline, they’ve already made two moves. Earlier this morning, they traded Mike Muscala for two second rounders.

Now, they’ve moved Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric and another second-round pick, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic .

Bazley’s tenure with OKC was up-and-down as he never was able to stick in a role. Bazley’s role had become significantly reduced this season. As he’s currently on pace for career lows in point (5.4 PPG) and rebounds (3.4 RPG).

Rumors of potential suitors were heavy prior to the deadline, with multiple teams being rumored to be in contention, but it was Phoenix who added the 22-year-old fourth year man.

Bazley’s four years in OKC didn’t see the lofty expectations pay off for the former 23rd overall pick, but he did show flashes and a change of scenery and new role could bode in his favor. His role in Phoenix remains to be seen with the Suns acquiring Kevin Durant on Wednesday night, and shifting a lot of roles in their rotation.

In return OKC received yet another second round pick and more interior depth with Saric. Saric is a 6-foot-10 power forward who’s entrance into the roster helps fill the hole left with the Muscala trade.

This season Saric is averaging 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He’s shooting 42.7% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range. His ability gives OKC another option to stretch the floor with and provides more outside shooting.

The 28-year-old is in his seventh season in the league and has shown his ability to play in a multitude of roles. Saric enters on an expiring contract which sees him being owed $9.24 million this season, he becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Phoenix, AZ
OKC Thunder to See Third Nationally Televised Game of 2022-23 Season
Oklahoma City, OK4 hours ago
Most Popular
Warriors Land Lakers’ LeBron James In Bold Trade Scenario
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
OKC Thunder: Jalen Williams Remains No. 3 on NBA Rookie Ladder
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Injury Report: Aaron Wiggins Out for Thunder After Being Optioned to G League
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Thunder Gameday: Looking to Finish Strong Before Break Against Rockets
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Thunder Better at Home, Against Winning Teams Heading into the Break
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Thunder Gameday: Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey Represent OKC in Rising Stars Challenge
Oklahoma City, OK14 hours ago
Next 10 Games to Test Thunder’s Playoff Desires
Oklahoma City, OK11 hours ago
Dario Saric Productive in First Game for OKC Thunder
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Gilgeous-Alexander's All-Star Bid is Catalyst for New Thunder Era
Oklahoma City, OK8 hours ago
Thunder Breeze Past Rockets in Final Game Before All-Star Break
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy