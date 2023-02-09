Thunder Send Bazley to Suns in Second Move Before Deadline

Oklahoma City followed up an earlier trade by sending Darius Bazley to Phoenix before the trade deadline.

The Darius Bazley project has ended in Oklahoma City

Although the Oklahoma City Thunder were expected to have a quiet deadline, they’ve already made two moves. Earlier this morning, they traded Mike Muscala for two second rounders.

Now, they’ve moved Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric and another second-round pick, according to Shams Charania of the Athletic .

Bazley’s tenure with OKC was up-and-down as he never was able to stick in a role. Bazley’s role had become significantly reduced this season. As he’s currently on pace for career lows in point (5.4 PPG) and rebounds (3.4 RPG).

Rumors of potential suitors were heavy prior to the deadline, with multiple teams being rumored to be in contention, but it was Phoenix who added the 22-year-old fourth year man.

Bazley’s four years in OKC didn’t see the lofty expectations pay off for the former 23rd overall pick, but he did show flashes and a change of scenery and new role could bode in his favor. His role in Phoenix remains to be seen with the Suns acquiring Kevin Durant on Wednesday night, and shifting a lot of roles in their rotation.

In return OKC received yet another second round pick and more interior depth with Saric. Saric is a 6-foot-10 power forward who’s entrance into the roster helps fill the hole left with the Muscala trade.

This season Saric is averaging 5.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He’s shooting 42.7% from the floor and 39.1% from 3-point range. His ability gives OKC another option to stretch the floor with and provides more outside shooting.

The 28-year-old is in his seventh season in the league and has shown his ability to play in a multitude of roles. Saric enters on an expiring contract which sees him being owed $9.24 million this season, he becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season.

