Grant for UPMC Altoona goes towards developing a new crisis care unit

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona was given over half a million in funding that will go towards helping those with mental health and substance abuse crises.

The hospital plans to put an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Healing (EMPATH) Unit inside the Emergency Department. The unit for those with behavioral health needs will be much quieter than the main areas inside the emergency department, according to a news release.

Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair), whose office is at 324 Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg, announced the approximate $770,000 grant, that was given by the state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), on Wednesday. When UPMC Altoona wanted to get funding from the Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust, Gregory supported it.

“From the first days of my first campaign, my intention was to go to Harrisburg and make a difference on the issue of drug abuse and addiction as well as mental health,” Gregory said.

Gregory predicted that the EMPATH unit “will make a huge impact on these issues in Blair County.”

“UPMC Altoona is extremely grateful for the generous support of Rep. Gregory and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to provide funding toward an EMPATH Unit,” President of UPMC Altoona and Bedford Hospital Jan Fisher said. “This unit would be located within the Emergency Department to meet the growing need for behavioral services while providing a calm and safe setting.”

