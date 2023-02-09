Open in App
Altoona, PA
See more from this location?
WTAJ

Grant for UPMC Altoona goes towards developing a new crisis care unit

By Jared Weaver,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13u8mO_0ki3v7Ec00

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– UPMC Altoona was given over half a million in funding that will go towards helping those with mental health and substance abuse crises.

The hospital plans to put an Emergency Psychiatric Assessment Treatment and Healing (EMPATH) Unit inside the Emergency Department. The unit for those with behavioral health needs will be much quieter than the main areas inside the emergency department, according to a news release.

Rep. Jim Gregory (R-Blair), whose office is at 324 Allegheny Street in Hollidaysburg, announced the approximate $770,000 grant, that was given by the state’s Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP), on Wednesday. When UPMC Altoona wanted to get funding from the Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Trust, Gregory supported it.

Altoona restaurant, Cook’s Kitchen, holds its grand opening

“From the first days of my first campaign, my intention was to go to Harrisburg and make a difference on the issue of drug abuse and addiction as well as mental health,” Gregory said.

Gregory predicted that the EMPATH unit “will make a huge impact on these issues in Blair County.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“UPMC Altoona is extremely grateful for the generous support of Rep. Gregory and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs to provide funding toward an EMPATH Unit,” President of UPMC Altoona and Bedford Hospital Jan Fisher said. “This unit would be located within the Emergency Department to meet the growing need for behavioral services while providing a calm and safe setting.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Blair Co. medical center opens new cardiac rehab center
Roaring Spring, PA5 hours ago
Family Services Inc. opens new family shelter in Altoona
Altoona, PA4 hours ago
State College Petco employee accused of taking opioids from vendor
State College, PA6 hours ago
Greater Johnstown School District wins gold in Child Hunger Hero program
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Ferguson Township holds public forum to discuss January oil spill
Ferguson Township, PA8 hours ago
More windmill superloads to travel through Clearfield Co.
Clearfield, PA6 hours ago
Curwensville asks residents to provide input for comprehensive plan
Curwensville, PA1 day ago
T-Mobile opens location in Clearfield County
Dubois, PA2 hours ago
Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria honors firefighters
Northern Cambria, PA2 days ago
New ‘eco-friendly’ car wash with customer service opens in Altoona
Altoona, PA6 hours ago
Overdose led to charges filed against a Windber man
Windber, PA9 hours ago
Brush fire risks for Pa: What you can do to prevent them
Shirleysburg, PA2 days ago
Red Cross called after Blair County home severely damaged in late-night fire
Duncansville, PA1 day ago
Nominations open for 2023 Altoona Curve teacher of the year
Altoona, PA1 day ago
Carol Taylor to run for Blair County Commissioner seat
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Student charged after threat to blow up Jefferson County school
Brookville, PA11 hours ago
Joyce visits border to address fentanyl crisis
Mcallen, TX2 days ago
Clearfield man wanted after storage unit burglarized
Clearfield, PA2 days ago
DuBois Central Catholic will soon have a school resource officer
Dubois, PA2 days ago
Police: Centre County woman steals over $65,000 from father’s bank account
Bellefonte, PA2 days ago
Crews work to contain brush fire in Huntingdon County lumber yard, other areas
Shirleysburg, PA2 days ago
Wanted Altoona man flees after passenger falls from car, later caught
Altoona, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy