Beaverton, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Man accused of stabbing Beaverton woman multiple times gets 12 years prison

By Lauren Bishop,

8 days ago

A Beaverton man accused of stabbing a woman multiple times in March 2022 was sentenced Wednesday, Feb. 8, to 12 years in prison.

Bryan Andrew Aguilera, 27, was sentenced also to three years of post-prison supervision in Washington County Circuit Court for attempted murder and first-degree burglary and to pay $19,200 in restitution to the victim.

Aguilera stole a butcher knife and meat cleaver from a grocery store in Beaverton on March 4, according to the Washington County District Attorney's Office. He then walked to an apartment complex off Southwest Center Street, about a mile from the store.

He was accused of stabbing a 31-year-old woman unknown to him 11 times in the back, neck and shoulders.

Aguilera was captured by neighbors in the apartment complex before law enforcement arrived. Meanwhile, the woman was taken by ambulance to an intensive care unit, where she was treated for severe injuries, authorities said.

At the time, Aguilera was out on parole after serving nearly six years in prison for second-degree robbery from a 2015 incident in Marion County in which he and another assailant attempted to injure a person while stealing property.

Since being charged with attempted murder, Aguilera was charged with counts of aggravated harassment on Aug. 12 and Sept. 13, according to court records. Both charges were for spitting at public safety officers.

The sentence in one of the charges is to be served consecutively in his 12 year sentence, and the other charge was dismissed.

Aguilera originally pleaded not guilty to all charges in the attempted murder, but amended his plea to guilty for attempted murder and first-degree burglary.

While awaiting trial prior to his plea change, Aguilera was found unfit to proceed and was transported to an Oregon State Hospital. A trial had been scheduled in November, prior to this finding.

He was found fit to proceed with the trial in December, two months before changing his plea.

