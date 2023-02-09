Nevada has two choices for funding K-12 education

This opinion column was submitted by Mario Fitzpatrick, a local high school teacher and member of the board of the Washoe Education Association

Nevada and Washoe County is at a crossroads this year during the 2023 legislative session. To quote Robert Frost “Two roads diverged in a wood, and I — I took the one less traveled by.”

The choice that many state politicians on both sides of the aisle have taken for too long when it comes to funding for K-12 education is to do so at a level that far from the national average . Funding consistently has been in the bottom five nationally for years has resulted in low teacher pay and low student performance — this combined with a global pandemic that has led to increased student behaviors and an increase in mental health issues.

We are seeing what many in the education community having been claiming for years: No one wants to be a teacher anymore! As we have seen in other critical professions such as nurses and law enforcement, we are struggling to retain and recruit our educators. Teachers are retiring or quitting at rates we have never seen before, and according to the Pew Research Center college enrollment in education programs are at all-time lows . Nevada has one of the highest teacher turnover rates in the nation. According to the Learning Policy Institute, one in five teachers leave the profession by year five and this was before the pandemic.

This is not just a teacher problem; this is a community problem. The consequences of students not being taught the skills needed to be successful in college and/or a career can cause lasting community workforce issues. Some issues schools face includes student classes that are too large for individual attention — classes that are staffed with long-term substitutes either because their teacher quitting in the middle of the year or positions went unfilled at the start of the year. At the beginning of the current school year there were 3,000 unfilled education positions in the state and 61 in WCSD.

These consequences stretch well beyond school. We need a quality workforce for our region that will need significant critical thinking skills for jobs that every year require more adaptability than before. Furthermore, many of our best students need remediation courses in college because they did not receive the skills needed to be successful in college, according to a 2015 report in the RGJ . This ends up costing students more in tuition where we see the costs of college rising regularly. Is this the best our state has to offer our children?

We have before us a choice of two roads: one where we fund education the way we have for years (or slightly increase it like we have seen in the past). Or we can fund public education that would bring us up to the national average. The state’s own Commission on School Funding recommended that spending should be increased to raise teacher salaries, provide more incentives for preservice teachers, provide more resources such as mental health services and provide professional development opportunities for educators, all of which cannot be done without an increase in funding.

None of these issues will be fixed in a year or even two but we have an opportunity to create a long-term solution to an issue that has largely been ignored for years. We can provide our students with an education they deserve and that the state will benefit from. We cannot do this without you letting your representative in the Legislature know that now is the time to choose the path less taken. Now is the time for a significant investment in our students and our future.

