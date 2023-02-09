Russell Wilson’s Foundation Donates Less Than Half of Funds to Charity

Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports/Reuters

Russell Wilson’s Why Not You foundation raises millions—but less than half of those funds end up going to charity, a new investigation by USA Today revealed. The foundation, established in 2014, is dedicated to battling food insecurity and providing educational opportunities for children. The company reported $7.5 million in revenue and $7 million in expenses, according to Form 990 federal tax returns through 2021, and only $2.8 million went to charity. $4.2 million in expenses were spent on fundraising and administrative and management expenses—including $1.9 million to pay just three employees. Nonprofit experts have called into question the foundation’s spending and conflicts of interest with the board of trustees. “A board can’t do its job if it’s not independent,” Laurie Styron, the executive director of independent watchdog group CharityWatch, said. “If someone is being paid too much relative to the value they are bringing to the organization, there is no independent governing body at this charity to stop this from happening. It’s a virtual free-for-all.”

