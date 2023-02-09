Dad of Fentanyl Victim Honored at SOTU Slams ‘Nasty’ Marjorie Taylor Greene

Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who screamed “liar” at President Joe Biden as he spoke about fentanyl overdoses during his State of the Union on Tuesday, is facing more criticism for her heckling—this time, from the father of an overdose victim. Doug Griffin, who lost his 20-year-old daughter Courtney Griffin to the synthetic opioid, attended the speech with his wife to hear Biden pay tribute to Courtney. He said Greene “crossed the line” when she hissed “liar” and “it’s coming from China!” at Biden as he spoke about Courtney and other fentanyl victims. “I was startled as that was the only time during the entire speech that he was heckled in that way,” Griffin, a Republican, told The Independent . “It was really nasty in what was a time of reverence. I think she crossed the line.” Griffin said politicians in Washington needed to stop making the opioid crisis a partisan issue. “It’s a constant battle between far left and far right—a struggle to be able to do anything,” he said, adding, “And I think that was the perfect example of that when she broke in there.”

