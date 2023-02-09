Open in App
Washington, DC
TheDailyBeast

Congresswoman Fended Off Random Attacker by Throwing Hot Coffee on Him

By Katie Hawkinson,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B7Z33_0ki3qZVq00
Angie Craig/Handout via Reuters

Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN) managed to fend off a stranger who assaulted her in an elevator Thursday morning by tossing her hot coffee on him, according to police. The unidentified assailant was first spotted in the lobby of Craig’s D.C. apartment building “acting erratic as if he was under the influence on an unknown substance,” an incident report from the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department said. Craig told police she said “good morning” to the person but he then followed her into the elevator and began to randomly do push ups. At around 7:10 a.m., the suspect then punched Craig on the chin and grabbed her neck before Craig was able to throw coffee on him, the report says. The suspect fled but by Thursday evening, detectives from the MPD confirmed an arrest has been made. Detectives said 26-year-old suspect Kendrick Hamlin, AKA Hamlin Khalil Hamlin was arrested and charged with Simple Assault. Cops said he has no fixed address. Craig sustained bruising but is “otherwise physically okay,” according to her chief of staff Nick Coe. The attack does not appear to be politically motivated, her office said, though the investigation is still ongoing.

Read it at NBC News

