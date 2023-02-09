Open in App
Massapequa, NY
'His Knowledge Was Encyclopedic': Beloved Massapequa Music Teacher Dies At Age 83

By Michael Mashburn,

8 days ago
Lawrence Holdridge, a longtime music teacher at the former Berner High School and Massapequa High School, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the age of 83. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Facebook user Seth B. Winner

Former students and loved ones are mourning the loss of a beloved music teacher on Long Island.

Lawrence Holdridge, of Amityville, died Tuesday, Feb. 7, at the age of 83, according to a Facebook post by his friend Seth Winner.

“It is with a sad heart that I have to announce that one of my closest friends, Larry Holdridge passed away this morning after a short illness,” he said.

Originally from Catskill in Greene County, Holdridge went on to study music at Ithaca College before becoming a choir teacher at the former Berner High School in Massapequa, according to his Facebook profile. He later taught at Massapequa High School.

“His knowledge of vocal music was encyclopedic, as well as being one of the most generous record collectors I have known,” Winner wrote.

“He was a mensch, a great and generous human being, as well as being the premier 78 rpm vocal record dealer in the country.”

Steve Morosoff, one of Holdridge's former students at Berner High School, remembered his teacher fondly in a tribute on Facebook.

“Very sad news for those who knew him. I can't say enough about what Mr. Holdridge meant to me, and all those whose lives he touched," Morosoff said. “The days I spent with him and the Berner a capella choir were some of the best days of my life.”

Funeral arrangements for Holdridge had not been made public as of Thursday, Feb. 9.

