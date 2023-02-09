Open in App
Richmond, VA
6AM City

Your guide to Richmond region school districts

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14X5W8_0ki3pjQR00

Class is in session — there are over a dozen school districts in the Greater Richmond Region.

Photo by RICtoday

The Greater Richmond Region has 16 school districts and 185,000+ students. We’re giving you the 411 on enrollment, student-teacher ratio, tuition , and more (thanks to data from U.S. News & World Report ) for the area’s major school districts
. And don’t worry, there won’t be any homework .

Before we dive in, here are four fast facts about schools in the River City:
Richmond Public Schools
Henrico County Public Schools
Chesterfield County Public Schools
Amelia County Public Schools
Charles City County Public Schools

Colonial Heights Public Schools
Dinwiddie County Public Schools
Goochland County Public Schools
Hanover County Public Schools
Hopewell City Public Schools
King William County Public Schools
New Kent County Public Schools
Petersburg City Public Schools
Powhatan County Public Schools
Prince George County Public Schools
Sussex County Public Schools
Thinking private? Richmond Family Magazine has a private school finder if you want to explore those options.
