Your guide to Richmond region school districts
8 days ago
The Greater Richmond Region has 16 school districts and 185,000+ students. We’re giving you the 411 on enrollment, student-teacher ratio, tuition , and more (thanks to data from U.S. News & World Report ) for the area’s major school districts . And don’t worry, there won’t be any homework .
Before we dive in, here are four fast facts about schools in the River City:
Henrico County Public Schools
Charles City County Public Schools
Colonial Heights Public Schools
Goochland County Public Schools
King William County Public Schools
New Kent County Public Schools
Petersburg City Public Schools
Powhatan County Public Schools
private school finder if you want to explore those options.
- RPS is the only school division that currently has two National Teacher of the Year award recipients — Jason Kamras in 2005 (he’s now the superintendent) and Rodney Robinson in 2019.
- There are two academic - year Governor ’ s Schools in the region: Maggie Walker Governor’s School for Government and International Studies and Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology .
- Chesterfield and Henrico are listed as the sixth and seventh best school districts for athletes in Virginia.
- RPS was the first district in Virginia to recognize teachers ’ rights to collective bargaining .
Henrico County Public Schools
- Number of schools: 74
- Number of students: 48,977
- Student-teacher ratio: 19:1
- No. 31 school district in Virginia
- 90% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 69
- Number of students: ~60,840
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- No. 27 school district in Virginia
- 91% graduation rate
Charles City County Public Schools
Colonial Heights Public Schools
- Number of schools: 5
- Number of students: ~ 2900
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- No. 32 school district in Virginia
- ~92% graduation rate
Goochland County Public Schools
- Number of schools: 5
- Number of students: ~2500
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- No. 12 school district in Virginia
- 97% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 26
- Number of students: ~17,000
- Student-teacher ratio: 21:1
- No. 36 school district in Virginia
- 93% graduation rate
King William County Public Schools
New Kent County Public Schools
Petersburg City Public Schools
Powhatan County Public Schools
- Number of schools: 5
- Number of students: ~4,200
- Student-teacher ratio: 13:1
- No. 23 school district in Virginia
- 91% graduation rate
- Number of schools: 9
- Number of students: 6,106
- Student-teacher ratio: ~12:1
- No. 41 school district in Virginia
- 89% graduation rate
