Police: 20-year-old with child porn arrested at Brownsville bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 20-year-old was arrested Wednesday for possessing videos of young girls performing sexual acts, the Brownsville Police Department told ValleyCentral on Thursday.
Luis Alberto Iracheta was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography, according to Brownsville police. Told to stop, driver accelerated with man pinned against vehicle, deputies say
The arrest happened Wednesday at a Brownsville-to-Mexico bridge when Iracheta was crossing on Mexico Boulevard. He was detained at the bridge for a secondary inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials who found videos of young girls performing sexual acts on an adult man, according to the Brownsville Police Department.
Iracheta told authorities the videos were downloaded from a website, police said. Superintendent updates community on RGC high school security after lockdown
The Brownsville Police Department Special Victims unit arrived at the scene and took Iracheta into custody shortly after, authorities said.
Iracheta was arraigned early Thursday, and his bond was set at $150,000, police said. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.
Comments / 0