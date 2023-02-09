Open in App
YourErie

Looking for your next great read? Try Blasco Library’s 2023 book sale

By Jade Burns,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ChNmv_0ki3p3dI00

Attention all book lovers! The Blasco Library has the event for you.

Thursday was the first small book sale of 2023. It features romance, mystery and general fiction paperbacks, DVDs, puzzles and much more.

Shriners Children’s Erie teams up with Spirit Halloween for a scary good cause

In the past, it has been called the romance sale but now, it’s called a “sweetheart of a sale.” All items are donated and sold to benefit services and programs at the library.

Prices are as low as $1 to encourage a community of readers.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

“By offering books at a reasonable price, people can build their own home libraries. Parents can buy books for their kids,” said Marcy Bencivenga, treasurer, Friends of the Erie County Library. “They’re gently used so they may not be perfect but they’re very nice books to have.”

The sale continues at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, and 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Kyle Jacobs, songwriter and husband of country star Kellie Pickler, dies at 49
Nashville, TN1 hour ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA2 days ago
Millcreek Police investigating theft from local business
Millcreek Township, PA2 days ago
Teacher dies in burning car after two-vehicle crash with off-duty trooper
Troy, PA2 days ago
Waterford burglary suspect sought by PSP
Waterford Township, MI2 days ago
Cadets Drum Corps. finds its new home in Erie
Erie, PA2 days ago
Former Meadville Mall property sold
Meadville, PA1 day ago
Ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza to play in Mexico
San Diego, CA15 hours ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI16 hours ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Titusville woman’s death ruled accidental after being hit by vehicle
Titusville, PA8 hours ago
Presque Isle Bay Public Advisory Committee addresses big issues in first meeting of 2023
Erie, PA1 day ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Two dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash near Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Erie RV & Sport Expo 2023 kicks off this weekend
Erie, PA5 hours ago
Arkabutla, MS man accused of killing ex-wife, 5 others
Arkabutla, MS6 hours ago
Woman claims Catholic church denied Communion because of rainbow masks
Englewood, CO1 day ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
6 dead in Arkabutla, MS shootings; suspect in custody
Arkabutla, MS6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy