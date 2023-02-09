Open in App
Peyton Manning to appear in Bush’s Beans Super Bowl commercial

By Jon Heath,

8 days ago
After appearing in three Super Bowl commercials last year, five-time NFL MVP Peyton Manning will be back in the spotlight during Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.

Bush’s Beans has released a teaser commercial featuring Manning rehearsing for the ad, complete with a talking dog.

“Roll that beautiful bean footage,” the ad’s description reads. “It’s not just a catchphrase. It’s a responsibility. Not just anyone can wield the footage of the bean. It requires grit, determination, heart, and also a talking dog. Does Peyton Manning have what it takes to take the bean footage to new, magnificent heights, and show the world all the mind-blowing things the humble bean can do?”

Here’s the 30-second spot that aired before the Super Bowl:

Manning, 46, retired from the NFL in 2016 after winning Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. He also won Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts in 2007.

Manning continues to steal the Super Bowl spotlight in retirement, now as a pitchman. His commercials are often witty and entertaining, so we’re eager to see what Bush’s Beans airs during the Eagles-Chiefs game on Sunday.

