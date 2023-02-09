Warriors trade James Wiseman to Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Golden State Warriors are finalizing a trade to send James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons, per NBA insider Woj.

The Warriors are sending the 2020 number two overall pick for small forward Saddiq Bey who is averaging 14.8 points, on 40% shooting. Bey is hitting 3's at a 34.5% clip this season.

Bey was drafted by the Nets in 2020 with the 19th overall pick.

Bey was also traded to the Hawks immediately after for five second-round picks.

