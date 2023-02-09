Open in App
ESPN

Sources: Nuggets sending Bones Hyland to Clippers for picks

The Denver Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the LA Clippers for second-round picks in 2024 and 2025, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Hyland, 22, made an immediate impact off the Nuggets' bench after Denver drafted him with the No. 26 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, playing 19 minutes per game in his rookie campaign and making the All-Rookie team.

He continued to progress as a scorer and playmaker, upping his points and assist averages in his second season. An elite pull-up 3-point shooter, Hyland boasts range past 30 feet.

However, tensions over consistent minutes appeared to boil over in the past few weeks with Hyland dropping out of coach Michael Malone's rotation in the days ahead of the trade deadline.

Hyland provides the Clippers with some much needed juice at the point guard position.

