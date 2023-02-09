2023 Call of Duty League Roster Updates - Mutineers Find Replacements, Vegas Makes Big Changes

All of the roster changes in the Call of Duty League for the MW2 season.

With the 2023 Call of Duty League now in full swing, as we go from one CDL Major to the next, roster moves are destined to take place. Keep track of each move that is made day-to-day for your favorite Call of Duty team.

Here is the latest update ahead of the Call of Duty League Major 3.

2023 CDL Roster Updates

What roster changes have been made in the Call of Duty League this year?

Atlanta FaZe

None

Roster

Boston Breach

Feb 12

Beans : Boston Academy to Boston Breach

Feb 5



Roster

Florida Mutineers

Feb 14

Capsidal : OMiT to Florida Mutineers

: OMiT to Florida Mutineers FeLo : Decimate Gaming to Florida Mutineers

Feb 12

Davpadie : Florida Mutineers to F/A

Feb 7

Brack : FLM Sub to Florida Mutineers

: FLM Sub to Florida Mutineers Vikul : Florida Mutineers to FLM Sub

Feb 6

MajorManiak : Florida Mutineers to F/A

Jan 24

Davpadie : FLM Sub to Florida Mutineers

: FLM Sub to Florida Mutineers Brack : Florida Mutineers to FLM Sub

Roster

London Royal Ravens

Jan 17

PaulEhx : LRR Sub to London Royal Ravens

: LRR Sub to London Royal Ravens Zer0 : London Royal Ravens to LRR Sub

Jan 11

Skrapz : LRR Sub to London Royal Ravens

: LRR Sub to London Royal Ravens PaulEhx : London Royal Ravens to Sub

Roster

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Jan 3

Exceed : LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas

: LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas JoeDeceives : LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas

: LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas Assault : LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas

: LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas Spart : LA Guerrillas to LAG Academy

: LA Guerrillas to LAG Academy Neptune : LA Guerrillas to LAG Academy

: LA Guerrillas to LAG Academy Huke : LA Guerrillas to F/A

Roster

Los Angeles Thieves

None

Roster

Minnesota RØkkr

None

Roster

New York Subliners

None

Roster

OpTic Texas

Feb 8

Ghosty : Decimate to OpTic Texas

Feb 8

Jan 27

Rambo : Optic Texas Coach to F/A

Jan 17

Jan 9

Huke : F/A to OpTic Texas

: F/A to OpTic Texas Dash : Optic Texas to TX Sub

Roster

Seattle Surge

None

Roster

Toronto Ultra

None

Roster

Vegas Legion

Feb 14

2ReaL : Decimate Gaming to Vegas Legion

: Decimate Gaming to Vegas Legion Prolute : Vegas Legion to F/A

Roster