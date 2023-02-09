Open in App
Texas State
See more from this location?
eSports Illustrated on FanNation

2023 Call of Duty League Roster Updates - Mutineers Find Replacements, Vegas Makes Big Changes

By Zack Patraw,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUcBO_0ki3ldPt00

All of the roster changes in the Call of Duty League for the MW2 season.

With the 2023 Call of Duty League now in full swing, as we go from one CDL Major to the next, roster moves are destined to take place. Keep track of each move that is made day-to-day for your favorite Call of Duty team.

Here is the latest update ahead of the Call of Duty League Major 3.

2023 CDL Roster Updates

What roster changes have been made in the Call of Duty League this year?

Atlanta FaZe

None

Roster

Boston Breach

Feb 12

  • Beans : Boston Academy to Boston Breach

Feb 5

Roster

Florida Mutineers

Feb 14

  • Capsidal : OMiT to Florida Mutineers
  • FeLo : Decimate Gaming to Florida Mutineers

Feb 12

  • Davpadie : Florida Mutineers to F/A

Feb 7

  • Brack : FLM Sub to Florida Mutineers
  • Vikul : Florida Mutineers to FLM Sub

Feb 6

  • MajorManiak : Florida Mutineers to F/A

Jan 24

  • Davpadie : FLM Sub to Florida Mutineers
  • Brack : Florida Mutineers to FLM Sub

Roster

London Royal Ravens

Jan 17

  • PaulEhx : LRR Sub to London Royal Ravens
  • Zer0 : London Royal Ravens to LRR Sub

Jan 11

  • Skrapz : LRR Sub to London Royal Ravens
  • PaulEhx : London Royal Ravens to Sub

Roster

Los Angeles Guerrillas

Jan 3

  • Exceed : LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas
  • JoeDeceives : LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas
  • Assault : LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas
  • Spart : LA Guerrillas to LAG Academy
  • Neptune : LA Guerrillas to LAG Academy
  • Huke : LA Guerrillas to F/A

Roster

Los Angeles Thieves

None

Roster

Minnesota RØkkr

None

Roster

New York Subliners

None

Roster

OpTic Texas

Feb 8

  • Ghosty : Decimate to OpTic Texas

Feb 8

Jan 27

  • Rambo : Optic Texas Coach to F/A

Jan 17

Jan 9

  • Huke : F/A to OpTic Texas
  • Dash : Optic Texas to TX Sub

Roster

Seattle Surge

None

Roster

Toronto Ultra

None

Roster

Vegas Legion

Feb 14

  • 2ReaL : Decimate Gaming to Vegas Legion
  • Prolute : Vegas Legion to F/A

Roster

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy