2023 Call of Duty League Roster Updates - Mutineers Find Replacements, Vegas Makes Big Changes

All of the roster changes in the Call of Duty League for the MW2 season.
With the 2023 Call of Duty League now in full swing, as we go from one CDL Major to the next, roster moves are destined to take place. Keep track of each move that is made day-to-day for your favorite Call of Duty team.
Here is the latest update ahead of the Call of Duty League Major 3.
2023 CDL Roster Updates
What roster changes have been made in the Call of Duty League this year?
Atlanta FaZe
None
Roster
Boston Breach
Feb 12
- Beans : Boston Academy to Boston Breach
Feb 5
Roster
Florida Mutineers
Feb 14
- Capsidal : OMiT to Florida Mutineers
- FeLo : Decimate Gaming to Florida Mutineers
Feb 12
- Davpadie : Florida Mutineers to F/A
Feb 7
- Brack : FLM Sub to Florida Mutineers
- Vikul : Florida Mutineers to FLM Sub
Feb 6
- MajorManiak : Florida Mutineers to F/A
Jan 24
- Davpadie : FLM Sub to Florida Mutineers
- Brack : Florida Mutineers to FLM Sub
Roster
London Royal Ravens
Jan 17
- PaulEhx : LRR Sub to London Royal Ravens
- Zer0 : London Royal Ravens to LRR Sub
Jan 11
- Skrapz : LRR Sub to London Royal Ravens
- PaulEhx : London Royal Ravens to Sub
Roster
Los Angeles Guerrillas
Jan 3
- Exceed : LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas
- JoeDeceives : LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas
- Assault : LAG Academy to LA Guerrillas
- Spart : LA Guerrillas to LAG Academy
- Neptune : LA Guerrillas to LAG Academy
- Huke : LA Guerrillas to F/A
Roster
Los Angeles Thieves
None
Roster
Minnesota RØkkr
None
Roster
New York Subliners
None
Roster
OpTic Texas
Feb 8
- Ghosty : Decimate to OpTic Texas
Feb 8
Jan 27
- Rambo : Optic Texas Coach to F/A
Jan 17
Jan 9
- Huke : F/A to OpTic Texas
- Dash : Optic Texas to TX Sub
Roster
Seattle Surge
None
Roster
Toronto Ultra
None
Roster
Vegas Legion
Feb 14
- 2ReaL : Decimate Gaming to Vegas Legion
- Prolute : Vegas Legion to F/A
Roster
Comments / 0