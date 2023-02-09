Open in App
Ramona, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Deputies arrested after bar fight in East County

By Amber Coakley,

8 days ago

RAMONA, Calif. — Two deputies were arrested following a bar fight in East County on Saturday, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies at the Ramona Sheriff’s Substation responded to reports of an altercation at an establishment on the 600 block of Main Street shortly after 8:00 p.m. When they arrived on scene, witnesses told deputies there was a verbal argument between a group of patrons which turned physical.

Following an investigation into the matter, the sheriff’s department said Deputy Tara Heath and Deputy Shawn Kobs were involved in the fight. Both were arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and booked at the Vista Detention Facility. The deputies were released shortly after 5 a.m. on Feb. 5.

Deputy Heath is assigned to the Vista Sheriff’s Station and is currently on paid administrative assignment, officials confirmed. She has been with the department since Aug. 13, 2012.

Deputy Kobs is currently assigned to the Special Enforcement Detail (SED/SWAT) and is currently on paid administrative assignment, officials confirmed. He has been with the department since Oct. 14, 2005.

The sheriff’s department said although the altercation occurred when the deputies were off-duty, “this type of incident is disappointing and was handled appropriately by responding deputies.”

According to SDSO policy, an internal affairs investigation is initiated when an employee is arrested. The department did not comment further due to confidentiality laws relating to peace officers.

