Paws in the Park returns to Lake Eola this weekend

What’s a better incentive for your dog than a W-A-L-K? A W-A-L-K with thousands of other dog friends and their owners.

Paws in the Park will return to Lake Eola this weekend inviting dogs and their owners for a day of food, fun and dog-centric activities.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the east side of Lake Eola.

At the event, there will be canine dock diving, a lure course, kissing booth, costume contest (judged by Channel 9′s own Karla Ray), beer, food trucks, and pet vendors.

