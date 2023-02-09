Open in App
Orlando, FL
See more from this location?
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Paws in the Park returns to Lake Eola this weekend

By Sarah Wilson,

8 days ago

What’s a better incentive for your dog than a W-A-L-K? A W-A-L-K with thousands of other dog friends and their owners.

Paws in the Park will return to Lake Eola this weekend inviting dogs and their owners for a day of food, fun and dog-centric activities.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the east side of Lake Eola.

At the event, there will be canine dock diving, a lure course, kissing booth, costume contest (judged by Channel 9′s own Karla Ray), beer, food trucks, and pet vendors.

Read: Video shows dog trapped behind seawall being rescued in Florida

Click here for more information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fLvA7_0ki3lRm300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2inYjl_0ki3lRm300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kFngi_0ki3lRm300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NNp2w_0ki3lRm300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QwE5w_0ki3lRm300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pC1SO_0ki3lRm300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n8kW3_0ki3lRm300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eoRiR_0ki3lRm300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J1qhn_0ki3lRm300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I7HBa_0ki3lRm300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0binA8_0ki3lRm300https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ccMH_0ki3lRm300

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Orlando, FL
9 things to do in Central Florida this weekend
Orlando, FL16 hours ago
6 eateries that recently opened here
Orlando, FL13 hours ago
SeaWorld Orlando’s new thrill ride ‘Pipeline’ to debut this spring
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Most Popular
‘Emily’ fountain in Winter Park’s Central Park restored
Winter Park, FL12 hours ago
See $4M lakefront mansion with 16 TVs and ‘gator skin’ on the ceiling
Winter Park, FL13 hours ago
Celebration-area property owner cooks up conversion plans
Celebration, FL2 days ago
2 winning Fantasy 5 tickets sold in Central Florida
New Smyrna Beach, FL15 hours ago
Newly built Brightline train heads to Central Florida
Orlando, FL17 hours ago
Record-high temps possible before front brings scattered storms Friday evening
Orlando, FL20 hours ago
‘My house is gone’: Street race ends when 2 cars crash into Orlando home
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Tickets for Cocoa Beach Air Show featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds on sale now
Cocoa Beach, FL2 days ago
Video shows moment police say street race ended with car crashing into Orlando home
Orlando, FL9 hours ago
What will Disney’s new Reedy Creek district look like?
Orlando, FL1 day ago
First nonstop ‘Disney to Disney’ flight from one Orange County to another to take off from Orlando
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Police: One person injured after being hit by bus in downtown Orlando
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Police search for driver who struck teen on skateboard in hit-and-run crash in Winter Garden
Winter Garden, FL19 hours ago
Orlando FreeFall ride owner reaches settlement with state after Tyre Sampson’s death
Orlando, FL8 hours ago
Troopers investigate deadly crash after driver hits light pole in Apopka
Apopka, FL1 day ago
Big changes coming for downtown Sanford’s 1st ‘skyscraper;’ see what’s planned
Sanford, FL1 day ago
‘One of the worst calls imaginable’: 3-year-old boy dies after shooting himself at DeLand home
Deland, FL1 day ago
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after car crashes into large pickup truck in De Leon Springs
De Leon Springs, FL18 hours ago
Man arrested after reckless driving, hits West Melbourne patrol car, police say
West Melbourne, FL1 day ago
‘Little warriors’: Orlando Health doctors reunite with children whose hearts they’ve healed
Orlando, FL1 day ago
FEMA to send trailers to Volusia County, help displaced hurricane victims
Daytona Beach, FL7 hours ago
Top real estate deals: Here’s what sold for $65M and more
Orlando, FL13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy