Open in App
Irwin, PA
See more from this location?
Tribune-Review

Norwin area: Irwin appoints rec board members; concert dates OK'd; Norwin Democrats to meet

By Joe Napsha,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uivu1_0ki3jLVf00
Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review

Irwin council appoints rec board members

Irwin Borough has two new members for its recreation board.

Council on Feb. 8 appointed Nick Powanda and Councilwoman Leslie Savage to terms on the recreation board that will end on Jan. 4, 2028.

Zachary Kansler, borough solicitor, explained that the date for the expiration of terms at less than five years was selected to coincide with borough council’s reorganization meeting.

Norwin Democrats to meet

The Norwin-Penn-Trafford Democrat Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Norwin Public Library Community Room, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, where some local candidates running in the Democratic primary on May 16 are expected to meet the committee members.

The committee also will discuss ways in which members can help candidates win in the election. Candidates running for school board and district judge can cross-file, so that their names can appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Contractor wins roofing job on a coin flip

A Pittsburgh area roofing contractor won a $56,000 contract to replace the roof on the Irwin Borough Municipal Office building on a coin flip.

ARC Contracting LLC won the contract over Likar Roofing Co. Inc. of North Versailles, both of which bid $56,000 to replace the roof, while keeping the Irwin Volunteer Fire Department emergency horn atop the borough roof.

Council President Rick Burdelksi designated heads and tails for each company, before Irwin Junior Council person Raven Walker flipped the coin during the Feb. 8 council meeting.

Shari Martino, borough manager, said they learned through researching the issue that a coin flip is a legal way of breaking a tie when two companies submit a bid to do a project for the same amount of money.

Both companies also bid $61,000 to replace the roof, remove the fire department siren, then repair the section where the siren and housing had been situated.

Councilman Shawn Stitely, a deputy chief with the Irwin Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire department does not have $25,000 or more to spend to relocate the department’s siren, if the borough wanted to have the siren relocated.

Irwin OKs concert dates

Irwin Borough has approved three dates for concerts at Irwin Park this summer.

Council approved the Civics Concert dates at Irwin Park for July 16, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20 or 27.

Shari Martino, borough manager, said two dates were approved for the last concert of the summer to allow the Civics Association to resolve any conflicts that might occur in booking a performance in late August.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA
Greensburg police look to fill 2 vacancies after patrolman's resignation, former chief's arrest
Greensburg, PA22 hours ago
Conservancy looks to create accessible areas for people to connect with nature at Frick Park
Pittsburgh, PA9 hours ago
Lawsuit: Thousands of Western Pa. residents at risk after Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Most Popular
Monroeville Council approves site plan for Gateway project
Monroeville, PA1 day ago
Kertes launches campaign for 2nd term as Westmoreland commissioner
Greensburg, PA22 hours ago
Social Security moving office from New Kensington to Harrison's Heights Plaza
New Kensington, PA16 hours ago
New Kensington-Arnold pursuing serving line, restroom improvement projects
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
New Kensington Council halts Tarentum contractor from buying abandoned house
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Lane restrictions planned on Route 30 and Center Highway in North Huntingdon and Unity
North Huntingdon, PA8 hours ago
Block funding to cover repairs of broken, lifted sidewalks along Fifth Avenue in New Kensington
New Kensington, PA1 day ago
Presidents Day trivia, crafts await kids in Derry Township
New Derry, PA1 day ago
Here are some online resources for information on Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH5 hours ago
Greater Latrobe Senior High School to host national quiz competition
Latrobe, PA22 hours ago
Norwin area: Rotary Chili Cookoff slated; North Huntingdon buys police cars
North Huntingdon, PA1 day ago
Local entrepreneurs profit from advice offered through free programs
Greensburg, PA22 hours ago
RIDC O'Hara shifts to adapt to post-pandemic life
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Route 22 east cleared in Derry Township after head-on crash
Derry, PA1 day ago
Westmoreland DA crash racks up nearly $33,000 in SUV repairs
Murrysville, PA1 day ago
Like 'an old married couple' Pittsburgh's Hays bald eagles deliver first egg of 11th season
Pittsburgh, PA4 hours ago
Final curtain falls on Westmoreland Night of the Stars musical showcase
Greensburg, PA14 hours ago
Grantmakers of Western Pennsylvania names new leader
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Wabash piers have a new owner after 2 years on the market
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Cyclist critically injured in Strip District crash
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Greensburg 1st responders lauded for saving victims of heart attack, house fire
Greensburg, PA1 day ago
Police: Body discovered in Pittsburgh's Bluff neighborhood
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy