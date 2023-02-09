Norwin area: Irwin appoints rec board members; concert dates OK'd; Norwin Democrats to meet

Joe Napsha | Tribune-Review

Irwin council appoints rec board members

Irwin Borough has two new members for its recreation board.

Council on Feb. 8 appointed Nick Powanda and Councilwoman Leslie Savage to terms on the recreation board that will end on Jan. 4, 2028.

Zachary Kansler, borough solicitor, explained that the date for the expiration of terms at less than five years was selected to coincide with borough council’s reorganization meeting.

Norwin Democrats to meet

The Norwin-Penn-Trafford Democrat Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Norwin Public Library Community Room, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, where some local candidates running in the Democratic primary on May 16 are expected to meet the committee members.

The committee also will discuss ways in which members can help candidates win in the election. Candidates running for school board and district judge can cross-file, so that their names can appear on both the Democratic and Republican ballots.

Contractor wins roofing job on a coin flip

A Pittsburgh area roofing contractor won a $56,000 contract to replace the roof on the Irwin Borough Municipal Office building on a coin flip.

ARC Contracting LLC won the contract over Likar Roofing Co. Inc. of North Versailles, both of which bid $56,000 to replace the roof, while keeping the Irwin Volunteer Fire Department emergency horn atop the borough roof.

Council President Rick Burdelksi designated heads and tails for each company, before Irwin Junior Council person Raven Walker flipped the coin during the Feb. 8 council meeting.

Shari Martino, borough manager, said they learned through researching the issue that a coin flip is a legal way of breaking a tie when two companies submit a bid to do a project for the same amount of money.

Both companies also bid $61,000 to replace the roof, remove the fire department siren, then repair the section where the siren and housing had been situated.

Councilman Shawn Stitely, a deputy chief with the Irwin Volunteer Fire Department, said the fire department does not have $25,000 or more to spend to relocate the department’s siren, if the borough wanted to have the siren relocated.

Irwin OKs concert dates

Irwin Borough has approved three dates for concerts at Irwin Park this summer.

Council approved the Civics Concert dates at Irwin Park for July 16, Aug. 6 and Aug. 20 or 27.

Shari Martino, borough manager, said two dates were approved for the last concert of the summer to allow the Civics Association to resolve any conflicts that might occur in booking a performance in late August.