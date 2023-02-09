Open in App
Manhattan, KS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Manhattan Mercury

School official responds to complaint about costs of preschool revamp

By AJ Dome ajdome@themercury.com,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11p5Qm_0ki3jG6200

A Manhattan man says the school district’s planned revamp of its preschools is overpriced, but a district official says the cost reflects the choice to use a company with expertise in designing spaces for children.

USD 383 board members on Jan. 4 approved spending $256,125 to renovate the interior hallways and welcome lobbies of the district’s College Hill and Eugene Field early learning centers. That amount covers design time, materials, installation and freight. The work includes decorative items (trees, animals, houses) but also built-in elements and furniture, such as cubbies, benches, desks and stools, according to meeting documents.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Comments / 0

Community Policy