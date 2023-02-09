School official responds to complaint about costs of preschool revamp

A Manhattan man says the school district’s planned revamp of its preschools is overpriced, but a district official says the cost reflects the choice to use a company with expertise in designing spaces for children.

USD 383 board members on Jan. 4 approved spending $256,125 to renovate the interior hallways and welcome lobbies of the district’s College Hill and Eugene Field early learning centers. That amount covers design time, materials, installation and freight. The work includes decorative items (trees, animals, houses) but also built-in elements and furniture, such as cubbies, benches, desks and stools, according to meeting documents.