The 50 best restaurants in the US, ranked according to Yelp reviews

Izzy's Comfort Kitchen. Kevin C./Yelp

Yelp identified the best restaurants in the US based on customer suggestions and reviews — see the top 50 below.

The state with the most top-rated restaurants was California, followed by Florida and Texas.

The top-rated restaurant was Broken Mouth, a Hawaiian-Korean fusion restaurant in Los Angeles.

CRUST. CRUST/Yelp

50. CRUST in Miami, Florida

"Huge portions, amazing food, cozy ambiance, and super friendly hosts made this one of my favorite places in Miami. You must try this place," wrote Yelp user Darren S.

Izakaya Tori. Christopher L./Yelp

49. Izakaya Tori in Tampa, Florida

"Definitely found a new favorite spot for Japanese food! Everything from the gyoza, gyudon, meat skewers, and sushi were fantastic. The flavor and freshness of the food are unmatched. The house-made sake was a bargain for the quality," wrote Yelp user Susanna W.

Jot India Restaurant. Cris Z./Yelp

48. Jot India Restaurant in Newport, Kentucky

"Wow. This is the place to go if you're looking for quality Indian food. I'm really picky about authenticity and flavor and Jot's exceeded my family's expectations," wrote Yelp user Will S.

burger-chan. Kevin G./Yelp

47. Burger-chan in Houston, Texas

"Completely obsessed is an understatement - so amazing to find a burger establishment that seamlessly and deliciously incorporates Asian flavors... The customization options here allow you to really make something uniquely tailored to you specific tastes," wrote Yelp user Cynthia C.

Nonno's Ristorante. Georgie M./Yelp

46. Nonno's Ristorante in Murrieta, California

"Oh Nonno's, how I love you. My husband and I come here every couple of weeks whenever we just want our fix of heartwarming, comforting, real good Italian food," wrote Yelp user Jean S.

La Condesa Eatery. Albert H./Yelp

45. La Condesa Eatery in Reno, Nevada

"The food is amazing. The atmosphere is even better and the staff is out of this world. This is such a freaking unique and amazing space. We even got to chat with the owner who was so friendly even though he thought maybe we were asking him over to complain. No complaints at all. We love this place," wrote Yelp user Brooke S.

OmG Omakase by Gino. Joan L./Yelp

44. OmG Omakase by Gino in Santa Ana, California

"I've been here 2 times so far, and both times have been absolutely amazing! Chef Gino does a great job describing the dishes and creates a warm ambiance. Reservations through Resy are required, and depending on party size it can be difficult. The experience is absolutely worth the price," wrote Yelp user Don N.

Izzy's Comfort Kitchen. Kevin C./Yelp

43. Izzy's Comfort Kitchen in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho

"Such a great lunch in a beautiful town. This did not disappoint. My son still talks about this place," wrote Yelp user Pam H.

Hungry Pants. Luke B./Yelp

42. Hungry Pants in Orlando, Florida

"This place is amazing. The atmosphere and the people who work there are everything! The food is also amazing," wrote Yelp user Shannon D.

Dolce Vita. Lizzy M./Yelp

41. Dolce Vita in Oxnard, California

"Everything here has been delicious and curious each time I have come through. They have a solid assortment of coffee and tea variations, sandwiches, sweet treats, and random snacks," wrote Yelp user Raymond F.

Jessica’s Cafe. Allie A./Yelp

40 Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield, New Jersey

"The rave reviews are real. Yes. This place is the bomb. It's tiny but luckily they perfected service for outside seating. This place runs well and gets the food out pretty quickly. It's authentic with great options for everyone," wrote Yelp user John F.

De Babel. De Babel/Yelp

39. De Babel in Scottsdale, Arizona

"Stopped in for a quick lunch after seeing all the great reviews. I wasn't disappointed. The food was hot, fresh, and well-seasoned. We shared several items from the menu and left extremely full. Everyone that worked here was so friendly and polite and took pride in their jobs," wrote Yelp user Mishel D.

House of Falafel. Karolina K./Yelp

38. House of Falafel in Farmington Hills, Michigan

"The best falafel in the area! Always fresh and delicious," wrote Yelp user Brittany W.

Vida. Izzy O./Yelp

37. Vida in Indianapolis, Indiana

"Simply put this is the best restaurant in Indiana by far. Amazing service and food. Everything you'd ever want," wrote Yelp user Michael P.

Cafe d'Marie. Keyawnia R./Yelp

36. Cafe d'Marie in Davenport, Iowa

"Love this place for its eccentric atmosphere and fantastic menu! The menu accommodates healthy, vegetarian, or meat lovers. Great coffee options as well as quiches and soups, scones that are swapped out weekly," wrote Yelp user Alexandra R.

Baba Kabob. Tariq K./Yelp

35. Baba Kabob in San Diego, California

"Exceptional customer service and even better food! First and foremost, the portions are huge! I went in quite hungry and decided on a chicken steak kabob combo. I was going to order more but the owner said that's plenty for two people. I loved his honesty. He could have let me continue and order a lot more, but once he said what I ordered was plenty... I knew this place was legit," wrote Yelp user Missy F.

Maison Cafe & Market. Kieu La La T./Yelp

34. Maison Cafe & Market in Dana Point, California

"Maison is by far my most favorite brunch spot in Dana Point. SO WORTH THE WAIT," wrote Yelp user Elba G.

Rice Box Kitchen. Michael T./Yelp

33. Rice Box Kitchen in Reno, Nevada

"Rice Box Kitchen has brought Reno a new take on Thai food, one born from the home and heart, and one we had never seen before they opened about three years ago," wrote Yelp user Michael T.

Geno D's Pizza. John K./Yelp

32. Geno D's Pizza in Charlotte, North Carolina

"It is the best Pizza here in Charlotte! If you are from up North in that area and you know good pizza this is the place to go to!!! I wish I would have got this pizza sooner! 10/10 recommend!!" wrote Yelp user Angela I.

Falafel Inc. Suzanne O./Yelp

31. Falafel Inc in Washington, DC

"This place is really great. The menu is simple and the food is healthy and very flavorful. I recommend trying the vegan meat — the texture is just like regular meat and the seasoning is on point. In terms of sauces, go for the Habibi sauce," wrote Yelp user Evan L.

Kadence. Krizz G./Yelp

30. Kadence in Orlando, Florida

"Truly a gem in Orlando! Kadence offers omakase, sushi Togo on certain days, sake, and koala mama desserts! I've had their breakfast, lunch, and dinner omakase before. They're pricey but very well worth it. Each piece of nigiri is crafted to perfection in front of you. If interested, book early as there are limited seats and times," wrote Yelp user Chi T.

Malka. Katharine C./Yelp

29. Malka in Portland, Oregon

"Great flavors and atmosphere. Great service. Well deserving of 5 stars. This place came recommended by a friend and I'd recommend it to others as well," wrote Yelp user Shauna F.

Baobab Fare. Jana N./Yelp

28. Baobab Fare in Detroit, Michigan

"This spot has been on my list for a while now and I am so happy to have finally tasted this awesomeness. I have never eaten Burundi cuisine and I've got to say it's really flavorful and unique. Every protein was cooked to perfection and the goat was served on the bone. The house-made hot sauce was so good we bought a jar to take home. I love that Detroit has another stellar restaurant downtown. I highly recommend," wrote Yelp user Michelle E.

XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant. Hanna S./Yelp

27. XOchimilco Mexican Restaurant in Chicago, Illinois

"Always good eats and great service! Have yet to try a dish I didn't love and am always leaving with leftovers," wrote Yelp user MH R.

Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe. Josh W./Yelp

26. Buendia Breakfast & Lunch Cafe in Tucson, Arizona

"Great original Mexican food. Friendly and efficient staff. Shrimp stuffed poblano was excellent," wrote Yelp user Carol B.

Rajas con Crema. Edgar R./Yelp

25. Rajas con Crema in Maywood, California

"If you are looking to eat authentic food but with a twist, you definitely need to give this family business a try. If you are disappointed, you must've come in in a bad mood because it would be hard for them to disappoint," wrote Yelp user Anthony C.

Zenaida's Cafe. Ashley L./Yelp

24. Zenaida's Cafe in Las Vegas, Nevada

"I've died and gone to breakfast heaven. If you like breakfast potatoes, you must come. This is another hidden jewel of a restaurant tucked away in an unsuspecting strip mall," wrote Yelp user Nicole H.

BMORE Protein Pub. Trey R./Yelp

23. BMORE Protein Pub in Long Beach, California

"My husband and I visited BMore because we saw it made Yelp's 2022 Top 100 list. We were not disappointed. The food was so fresh and the atmosphere is so cozy," wrote Yelp user Yanna T.

1618 Asian Fusion. Akinate K./Yelp

22. 1618 Asian Fusion in Austin, Texas

"You cannot beat the prices here. Portions are generous and the food is amazing," wrote Yelp user Kell M.

Uptown Eats. Kristen N./Yelp

21. Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg, Florida

"Uptown Eats is the best! They've taken off quickly since they opened, and man is their food good! Super delicious gluten-free options too, which is hard to find. And the owner Dan is seriously such a kind person. He deserves every bit of his success! Give this place a try. The Greens n' Things bowl and the Jam On It sandwich are BANGERS," wrote Yelp user Zoe G.

GONZO! Carolyn D./Yelp

20. GONZO! in Carlsbad, California

"This place was delicious. Our new favorite ramen spot. Considering how small the place is they accommodated our family of four to a table and service was quick. It's the first time I've ever eaten pork in my ramen. Usually, it's super fatty at most ramen places. GONZO had great-tasting pork. Size is substantial and made for great leftovers the next day," wrote Yelp user Tina P.

Arario Midtown. D J./Yelp

19. Arario Midtown in Reno, Nevada

"Fantastic food and low prices keep this place packed on the weeknights and reservations definitely a must. Must try if you are in Reno," wrote Yelp user George M.

Trust. Cassandra K./Yelp

18. Trust in Santa Ana, California

"Not only was the food fantastic but it was so much fun!! That sums it up. It's an experience. It is definitely a bit pricey but if you love food and want to try something special this is worth it," wrote Yelp user John L.

Ekiben. Donna T./Yelp

17. Ekiben in Baltimore, Maryland

"One of my favorite places to eat in Baltimore, hands down. Extremely tasty Asian fusion. Housemade Bao buns sandwiching the Turkey meatballs which are seasoned to perfection or the crispy chicken which is better than most fried chicken places... Great place to get food for guests from out of town, eat there or walk to the harbor and eat waterfront," wrote Yelp user Emily H.

Crumbville. Mariauna H./Yelp

16. Crumbville in Houston, Texas

"Love their wide selection of baked goods. They have vegan AND gluten-free recipes as well. The stuffed cupcakes are a surprise in my mouth every time," wrote Yelp user Alena B.

Vietwich. Jacob B./Yelp

15. Vietwich in Stafford, Texas

"This place is truly amazing. The fresh ingredients that make up this banh mi are what sets them apart. The softness of the inside of the baguette with the crunchiness of it is a great mix," wrote Yelp user Lizeth S.

Gigi's Cafe. Gigi's Cafe/Yelp

14. Gigi's Cafe in Burlingame, California

"Great sandwiches. Great breakfast burritos. Great customer service. It's in an interesting location, but marked well by small signs," wrote Yelp user Ali C.

Little France Coffee & Bakery. Aida R./Yelp

13. Little France Coffee & Bakery in Mission Viejo, California

"This award winning French bakery, and coffee café, does not need any kudos from anybody... Because the food and the pastries, completely sell themselves on perfection," wrote Yelp user MaDonna W.

Appu's Cafe. Appu's Cafe/Yelp

12. Appu's Cafe in Long Beach, California

"Their food is AMAZING , I've been thinking about it every day! The service is also excellent. I'm looking forward to my next visit," wrote Yelp user April S.

Chellas Arepa Kitchen. John D./Yelp

11. Chellas Arepa Kitchen in Lancaster, Pennsylvania

"What an incredible hidden gem and I feel like I've been missing out for so long. What you won't get: ambiance. It's in a Lowes parking lot and the music is ungodly loud to drown out the highway traffic. What you will get: incredibly delicious and flavorful food made to order," wrote Yelp user Kurt I.

Sababa Falafel Shop. Gloria Z./Yelp

10. Sababa Falafel Shop in Garden Grove, California

"I tried the Falafel Pita and it was super good. I had the employee load the veggies for me and everything was tasty and fresh. The falafel themselves taste very fresh and fluffy. My wife and kids had their ribeye and they all liked it a lot. Definitely worth coming back to. I will come back soon with some friends," wrote Yelp user David C.

Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine. Natasha G./Yelp

9. Selam Ethiopian & Eritrean Cuisine in Orlando, Florida

"One of the best meals of my life and everyone else in the group had the same opinion. The food was amazing. The drinks were amazing and the service could not be beat. They were able to cater to everyone's needs including a 2-year-old. I highly recommend and will definitely be back," wrote Yelp user Zahava P.

Tumerico. Ronna M./Yelp

8. Tumerico in Tucson, Arizona

"I drove an hour from Eloy to get some good vegan food after having mediocre food options for a few days while visiting from out of town. The place was packed, with a line out the door the whole time I was there. The reviews definitely reflected the passion for food that this place has," wrote Yelp user Tatiana G.

The Nook Cajun Cafe. Joel S./Yelp

7. The Nook Cajun Cafe in Norco, California

"Went here today for lunch and the food was quite delicious! They make your food when you order, which is awesome and takes a little time but I'm not complaining as I'm being cooked a fresh Cajun meal! The service was great and the restaurant itself is a cute little hidden gem in Norco," wrote Yelp user Lauren O.

Sunbliss Cafe. Serena L./Yelp

6. Sunbliss Cafe in Anaheim, California

"This cute trendy cafe is filled with friendly helpful and energetic staff members! We ordered the Berry Bliss açaí bowl which has granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas with a honey drizzle on top. The açaí wasn't tart or too sweet as some can tend to be. It was extremely refreshing! The portion was perfect," wrote Yelp user Joy W.

Adela’s Country Eatery. Lexi R./Yelp

5. Adela's Country Eatery in Kaneohe, Hawaii

"Come for the noodles, keep coming back because of everything else. This place is absolutely fantastic for several reasons, even if it doesn't look like much from the outside. If you could look in the dictionary for 'hole in the wall restaurant', the picture of this place would be there," wrote Yelp user Christian D.

Beyer Deli. Justin C./Yelp

4. Beyer Deli in San Diego, California

"This is my favorite sandwich spot in south San Diego. Service is top notch. Everyone there is so friendly! The quality of meat is good. Bread is good. Lots of options here as well. Servings are huge! And they do not scrimp on ingredients," wrote Yelp user Marie T.

Archibalds Village Bakery. Ari M./Yelp

3. Archibalds Village Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

"Fabulous local bakery. Expanded with hot breakfasts and lunch choices. And the baristas are the best," wrote Yelp user Lucretia P.

Kaaloa’s Super Js Authentic Hawaiian. Sophie T./Yelp

2. Kaaloa's Super Js Authentic Hawaiian in Captain Cook, Hawaii

"Holy smokes, was this ever good! Didn't want to try because of the description and photo, but made myself because of the rave reviews and it being authentic. So glad I did. Probably one the best and most flavorful meals ever," wrote Yelp user Gazelle P.

Broken Mouth. Tina V./Yelp

1. Broken Mouth in Los Angeles, California

"Broken Mouth is a must-visit for anyone looking for delicious homestyle Korean-Hawaiian food. After reading that it had recently been named the #1 restaurant in the country by Yelp, we had to stop by," wrote Yelp user Jack G.



"We ordered the Teri Chicken Lunch Plate, Spam Musubi, and Cucumber Kimchi. Because of the restaurant's recent success, we had to wait a bit to get the food, but we didn't mind / we walked around the area. The wait was definitely worth it."

