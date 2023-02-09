Open in App
Charleston, SC
KRMG

Chick-fil-A to test its first plant-based entrée - a cauliflower sandwich

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk,

8 days ago
Chick-fil-A, known best for its breaded chicken sandwiches, is testing a new menu item, a breaded cauliflower sandwich.

The plant-based entrée will be tested at restaurants in the Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, areas beginning on Monday.

“What really matters is we want to have a menu of choice for our customers,” Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging for Chick-fil-A told Southern Living .

“Chicken is king for Chick-fil-A. That being said, customers really want to find a way to incorporate more vegetables into their diet.

“So it was really born out of a customer need. They want new flavor, new variety. That was the most important thing we deliver on—high-quality, fresh ingredients, great variety, and that we meet those customers where they are,” Neslage added.

The sandwich is made with whole cauliflower slices that have been marinated in a buffalo-style sauce and then dipped in an egg wash and double-breaded, according to The Associated Press .

Each cauliflower filet is pressure-cooked and served between two buns with two pickles.

According to the company, Chick-fil-A has been working on the sandwich for four years.

The sandwich would be added to the menu if testing goes well, the company said.

