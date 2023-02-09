Alumni report: Ring in hand, USC's Destiny Littleton the new jewel of USC's program

Destiny Littleton has criss-crossed the country playing basketball, traveled the world and has an NCAA Championship ring.

Through all the travels, all the experiences, all the former Bishop’s McDonald’s All-American ever wanted was an opportunity.

Finally, in her sixth season as a college player, Littleton is getting that opportunity at USC.

“This is absolutely the best experience I’ve had in college,” said Littleton, who started her college career at Texas and won a national title last season at South Carolina.

“The USC coaches believe in me. I’m finally getting an opportunity to score and do other things on the floor. I’m getting the opportunity to play basketball.”

Littleton played in eight games as a freshman at Texas and 33 as a sophomore, averaging 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds over 797 minutes.

She transferred to South Carolina, sitting out the season after having a procedure to alleviate chronic issues in both ankles.

In two seasons with the Gamecocks, Littleton averaged 5.6 points and 7.4 last season. She played in 54 games, but only a total of 471 minutes.

“I had one more season of eligibility, and I wanted to be closer to home,” Littleton said. “USC recruited me hard out of high school, so it was a great fit.”

The Trojans are 17-6 overall and 7-5 in the Pac-12 heading into Friday night's game against Oregon. Littleton is their leader, averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and a team-leading 3.8 assists a game.

Littleton has stepped up over her last five games, averaging 19.6 points per game. She scored 20 points against Washington and 21 against Colorado, Arizona State and Arizona.

She's shooting 89.8 percent from the free throw line at USC after sinking 344 of 382 free throws at Bishop's, a 90.1 percent clip.

“Scoring is in my DNA,” said Littleton. “I haven’t had the chance to play, get into the flow of a game.

“I’m playing with confidence now, letting the game come to me.”

Littleton is the CIF-San Diego Section's all-time leading career scorer with 4,300 points. She scored an all-time section-leading 1,366 points as a senior, averaging a state-leading 42.7 points over 32 games.

She’s a three-time San Diego Section Player of the Year and was the Gatorade California Player of the Year and the state’s Ms. Basketball by Cal-Hi Sports as a senior in 2016-17.

“Winning an NCAA title last year was the opportunity of a lifetime,” said Littleton, who has a bachelor’s in exercise science from South Carolina and is working on a Masters in communication management at USC. “I worked hard, soaked up the experience. It was a dream come true.

“Leaving South Carolina was a little scary, but I have goals and dreams.”

The immediate goal is to make another run at an NCAA championship.

Beyond that, Littleton would like to work in the medical field after a career in pro ball.

“I have a passion for medicine, but I want to play as long as I can,” Littleton said. “Naturally, the WNBA is the goal, but I’ll play overseas.

“I’ve played in Italy, China and Mexico with Team USA and absolutely enjoyed it. I like learning about different cultures and ways of life.

“I’ve reached a level of maturity where I’ll go anywhere in the world to play.

“So all doors are open right now.”

Women’s basketball

• Te-hina Paopao (La Jolla Country Day) is averaging 11.7 points and 4.3 rebounds game for 14-9 Oregon. She also has 76 assists.

• Jazzy Anousinh (La Jolla Country Day) is averaging 5.1 points and 1.1 rebounds per game at Cal Poly.

• Paris Atchley (La Jolla Country Day) is averaging 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game at UC Riverside. She played in 52 games in two seasons at Idaho before transferring.

Men’s basketball

• Boogie Ellis (Mission Bay) leads USC in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game for a Trojans team that was 17-6 overall and 9-3 in the Pac-12 heading into Thursday night's game at Oregon. He’s averaging 3.7 rebounds and has 67 assists and 36 steals. Ellis scored a career-high 31 points in a win over UCLA.

• Ryan Langborg (La Jolla Country Day) is averaging 11.8 points and 3.1 rebounds as a senior at 16-6 Princeton. He had a season-high 23 points and 11 rebounds against Cornell.

• Finn Sullivan (Torrey Pines) is a senior at Vermont after transferring from USD. He’s averaging 10.6 points and 4.7 rebounds per gmae for the 13-10 Catamounts. Sullivan leads the team with 21 steals and is second with 51 assists. He had a season-best 28 points against New Jersey Tech.

• Tommy Griffiths (La Costa Canyon) is averaging 11.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game for Cal Lutheran.

• Chibuzo Agbo (St. Augustine) is averaging 11.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game for Boise State. A transfer from Texas Tech, Agbo scored a career-high 24 against Loyola Chicago and is shooting 41 percent (48 of 117) on 3-pointers.

• Brandon Angel (Torrey Pines) is averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 rebounds at Stanford. He has a season high 24 points against Florida State.

Women’s soccer

• Gianna Creighton (West Hills) was one of the stars of a UC Irvine team that won the Big West Tournament, then made it to the NCAA Tournament's Sweet 16. The Anteaters beat USC 2-0 and Brown in penalty kicks before losing to Alabama 3-1. Creighton started all 24 games for the 11-6-7 team with a goal and an assist while playing 2,191 minutes. Glo Hinojosa (Eastlake) started all 24 games and played a team-high 2,220 minutes. Amber Huff (Grossmont) had 11 assists in 21 games.

• Sierra Enge (Pacific Ridge) started all 22 games for 17-2-3 Stanford and had a goal and six assists. A senior, Enge played in 79 career matches before the San Diego Wave FC took her in the first round of last month's NWSL Draft.

• Colorado was loaded with local players. Shyra James (Helix) scored 11 goals and logged an assist for the 8-7-5 Buffaloes. Kayleigh Webb (San Marcos) had six goals and three assists. A senior, she started 98 career matches and played 7,649 minutes. Jade Babcock (Torrey Pines) played in 16 matches, finishing with three assists. Goalie Bella Grust (Torrey Pines) played in 11 matches, notching 41 saves with 13 goals against. Coco Thistle (Classical Academy) played in 13 matches as a freshman.

Men’s golf

• Freshman Luke Potter (Classical Academy) has made a major impact at Arizona State. He shot 5-under and tied for 24th in the Maui Jim Invitational and had seven birdies in one round. He finished fourth in the Southwest Invitational, shooting 5-under with a five-birdie round. And he tied for second at the East Lake Cup in Atlanta, shooting 3-under. He has four rounds in the 60s and seven at par or better.

• Jackson Rivera (Torrey Pines), a sophomore at USC, won the Husky Invitational, shooting an 8-under 208. Krando Nishiba (La Jolla Country Day) has played in five tournaments for the Trojans with a best finish of 27th and a low round of 69. Parker Sisk (Valhalla) has played in three tournaments with a best placing of 51st and low round of 73. Shane Ffrench (Classical Academy) placed 64th in his only tournament.

