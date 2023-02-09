Meet the 'Survivor 44' Cast! Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho's Hurricane Maria Experience Has Prepared Him for the Unknown

The Puerto Rican salon owner hopes his catalog of social skills mask his love of manipulation.

Yamil "Yam Yam" Arocho has already made Survivor history, being the first current resident of Puerto Rico to compete. But the 36-year-old is ready to make a name for himself in more ways than one, wanting to play for that teenage version of himself that fell in love with the show. He brings to the beach a fun-loving energy that he uses to connect with others, even in the most serious situations, eyes and hands already ready to hunt for idols, and experience through disaster that has taught him to surround himself with people he can believe in.



Interview with Yam Yam from Survivor 44

Why are you here on Survivor ?

I'm here on Survivor because it's always been a dream. I watched the episodes since the very first time it aired. I remember being 13 years old. My parents just bought this house. They were on and off all throughout my childhood. And it was a dream that we were all living together in the same house again. And we had no sofas or anything. We were sitting on the floor eating pizza . And this show came up. And I remember Richard Hatch sitting on that branch saying, "That million-dollar check has my name on it." And I couldn't stop talking about this show.



So throughout this process of being here, silent in Ponderosa, I've been thinking about that moment a lot. And I'm playing for that little kid, that teenager that was watching the show happy about his family . And I love strategy. I love manipulation. I love social aspects of life , meeting people and using that as an advantage and using people for you or using other people against you. So I think Survivor encompasses a lot of what I like to do in my daily life.



Give me one Survivor winner and one non-winner who you identify with the most.

Well, I really admire Sandra. I think she's super real. She's Puerto Rican. She won twice, of course. She's hardcore with the way she thinks about the game. She's very cold about her emotions. So I feel like when it comes to the tough decisions, I will have that aspect like she has in the game.



The non-winner that I identify with the most would be Cirie. Jeff always says, "You're the fan that stood up from the couch to play." I'm exactly that thing. I'm that fan that was on the couch watching the show. Last week I was on my couch watching the show! ( Laughs .) And obviously watching it knowing that I was gonna be in it, it's so different. But the fact that she had the bravery to come out here like I am having, and the fact that she has smarts, which I think I do–I know I do–and the strategy part of socializing with people or using people for you, in a way that is non-threatening, that's what I want to do in the game. And hopefully win! Do it for me, do it for Cirie.



What's your favorite moment in Survivor history?

My favorite moments of every single season are the family visits. Anything that has to do with a family, a video or a letter, a picture of them, visiting the island, that is my favorite. I would watch YouTube clips of the family visits and cry. ( Laughs .) I get so excited for them, so emotional, because I love my family. I love my people, my husband, my mother. And I always put myself in that position of them receiving that love. Out of all of them, the Winners at War family visit was epic! So that would be my favorite favorite favorite.



What's one life experience you feel has prepared you most for the game?

The life experience that has prepared me the most is being in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. Hurricane Maria left Puerto Rico destroyed. I was lucky enough not to have as much disruption to my house or my business. But I had to deal with the scarcity of resources that everybody was suffering. And running a business of 25+ people being that young. I was around 31 at that time. People older than me were looking at me like I was gonna give them the answers and give them the hope of, "Are we gonna be okay? Is everything gonna be fine? Are we gonna be able to keep working? Should we be worried?"



Being the leader and being their teammate during that process, we had no power for 90+ days in the business and the house. Some people in my job didn't have power for a year in their houses. So dealing with that uncertainty of what was gonna happen, I feel I can do anything. As long as I have people around me that I believe in, I know I'm gonna be fine. And that's what I'm gonna look for here, people that I believe in, so we can do it.



What excites you the most about the new era of Survivor ?

It brings me more fear than anything. Every day, in my job, it's a hair salon. So whoever walks in the door, it's a new challenge, it's a new twist. So what excites me the most about this new era of Survivor is that I'm going to approach it like I do my daily life. Make the best of it, and try to work with it. And in some cases, it's going to benefit me. And in cases where it's not, I have the trust in people and get people to trust me, to tell me what is going on, and explore the opportunity of anything that comes.



What do you think people will perceive you as?

I feel like people would perceive me like I don't take stuff seriously. I feel like people will perceive me like I'm too happy-go-lucky. Because I like to have fun. I like to make lighthearted jokes or make tense moments be relaxed. And even though that's the way I project myself and the way I want to be perceived, it's not what I am.



I take stuff very seriously. And if I try to make someone laugh or someone gets worried about me, and I say, "No, it's gonna be okay," I do that to connect with people. Because I feel like people connect better with people that need help than with people who come out as strong. ( Laughs .) And when I say it out loud, I feel like I've manipulated people in my daily life. I know it's a little bit of that. But I don't do it because I'm an evil person. I just do it so people find me cute! ( Laughs .)



What type of player are you looking for in an alliance?

I'm looking for a player that wants to have fun. Above all things, I want to have fun here. I want to align with someone that is smart enough for that person to convince me, or dumb enough that that person wants to be led by me.



How eager will you be to look for advantages in the game?

When I'm in the game, I'm looking for everything. I'm going to be looking at every branch, every rock, every single bamboo stick, every single fish, I'm gonna look in the guts. I'm going to look for everything that's out there. There's stuff for me to find; I'm going to have to be the one to get it. I don't want that on somebody else's hands. I'm really excited for advantages and hidden immunity idols and hidden peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. You put it there; I'm going to try to find it.



What is the one thing you told yourself you wouldn't do in this game?

I would do anything. I didn't say to myself, "Don't do that." The only thing I told myself not to do is to be regretful of anything. I already said sorry to my husband and sorry to my family about whatever I'm gonna do, which I don't know what it's gonna be yet. But I'm not going to leave anything out there. I'm gonna go for it 100%.



What's the best advice you received before coming out to play?

The best advice I received was from my brother. My brother does not talk a lot. My brother is a man of very few words. He loves me. I love him so much. I think he was the one that wrote me the shortest message out of everybody. He told me, "They picked you because of who you are. You are who you want to be. And you're just enough as it is. Be yourself out there, and it's gonna be great."



Can you come up with your own weird phrase that could be said at a challenge to unlock an idol?

I said this out loud recently, and I was like, "Damn, that sounds so weird." So when I come up, I'm gonna go with it as an example. Because it's snowing in the northern hemisphere, it's why I have gray in my hair. And black on my southern hemisphere beard, which is so weird. Because I dye my beard, so it looks dark. So I'd say, "The black of my beard is the summer to the winter in my head." ( Laughs .)



What celebrity or fictional character would you want to come out for a Loved Ones visit?

I never thought of a fictional character. My favorite fictional character–I'm not gonna say that because that's a password on some page. ( Laughs .) A celebrity that I would love to see out there...I think Oprah would be pretty awesome. JLo will be amazing. I would love to see JLo come out just because she's so much fun. She's Puerto Rican. She has a flavor. And I know it's gonna be fun to have her there. And she's cool. She's a nice person, at least from what I've seen.



